Hilariously fishy maths caused ‘the biggest Marketplace fail on Earth’ – and probably the funniest

Australian comedian Georgina Humphries is no stranger to making people laugh, but she usually does it deliberately with her stand-up routines. This time, however, the humour was accidental – but no less hilarious.

In a TikTok (which is unfortunately not available in the UK), she told the story of a huge mathematical misunderstanding that arose after she listed a fish tank on Facebook Marketplace for her mum, Brigitte.

Luckily for us, Georgina reshared the video via Instagram, so we’ll let her tell the tale.

She added –

“I don’t normally post on marketplace but when I do… ‍”

It’s worth having a quick recap of the brutal and priceless mockery of poor John.

“We could rival the f-ing Sydney Aquarium, we really could. I’m serious.

Let’s get a couple of sharks and dolphins and, you know, those killer whales that are really attractive.” “He said ‘Is it 3.5 metres wide?’ when it clearly says 350 cm.” “What is he on?”

It looks like she gets her funny bones as well as her maths skills from her mum, and we’re here for it – as were these Instagram users.

Your mum’s hilarious.

duuvyjestercomedian

In love with this.

EvanComedy

John needed a few hours to compose himself after that.

M4ttanderson

Ahahahah I enjoyed that very much.

dylanjgos

You had me gaslit at the start. Ahahaha.

_essie.em

One person commented –

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. If you want to know how far, don’t have your mum measure the distance.”

After the original post proved to be a big hit on TikTok, Georgina filmed her mum’s reaction to her new-found social media celebrity. The Poke even gets a mention. We might finally crack Australia!

“D’you know what TikTok is?” “A clock.”

This woman has to be protected at all costs.

There was a lot more love coming their way.

You two are hilarious.

Victoria

Mum’s dead from the comments!!!!!! This is GOLD!!

Denise She nearly choked laughing.

Georgina Humphries

I’m 178cm tall and the way you guys gaslit me into thinking “hang on they’re on to something” made me question EVERYTHING

Tearnee

This is pure gold.

K

Cheyanne Hatch asked the important question.

The real question is, has John replied??

Drumroll, please …..

Yes! But he hasn’t bought it (yet).

I will update again when John replies more!! We gave him a good offer & he replied at lunchtime.

After a tongue-in-cheek request for her measuring services, Brigitte suggested that she and Georgina should make a series where they go and provide dimensions for people’s Marketplace listings. We’d watch the hell out of that.

Follow Georgina on TikTok or Instagram for any updates – and for general hilarity – or find out what she’s up to via her website.

