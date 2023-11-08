Politics

Keir Starmer’s forensic dismantling of Suella Braverman was good but the look on Rishi Sunak’s face made it so much better

John Plunkett. Updated November 8th, 2023

It was King’s Speech Day on Tuesday, which meant today there was no PMQs but instead parliamentary time to debate – you guessed it – the King’s Speech.

Although Rishi Sunak’s proposals for his last year (or so) of unelected government was so lacklustre that it could probably be debated in an hour or two.

We mention it again because of one particular moment in Labour leader Keir Starmer’s response, when he turned his attention to Home Secretary – Home Secretary! – Suella Braverman.

Braverman’s recent comments on homelessness, ‘hate marches’ and multiculturalism have been so extreme – even for her – that it got people thinking she’s deliberately trying to provoke Sunak into sacking her.

And while Starmer’s forensic dismantling of the Home Secretary was good, the look on Sunak’s face as he had to listen to it, sat next to Braverman, made it even better.

Don’t cry, Prime Minister, it’ll all be over before you know it.

And here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

In one word …

And one more word.

READ MORE

Keir Starmer’s forensic dismantling of Suella Braverman was good but the look on Rishi Sunak’s face made it so much better

Source @Haggis_UK