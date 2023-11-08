Keir Starmer’s forensic dismantling of Suella Braverman was good but the look on Rishi Sunak’s face made it so much better

Politics

It was King’s Speech Day on Tuesday, which meant today there was no PMQs but instead parliamentary time to debate – you guessed it – the King’s Speech.

Although Rishi Sunak’s proposals for his last year (or so) of unelected government was so lacklustre that it could probably be debated in an hour or two.

We mention it again because of one particular moment in Labour leader Keir Starmer’s response, when he turned his attention to Home Secretary – Home Secretary! – Suella Braverman.

Braverman’s recent comments on homelessness, ‘hate marches’ and multiculturalism have been so extreme – even for her – that it got people thinking she’s deliberately trying to provoke Sunak into sacking her.

And while Starmer’s forensic dismantling of the Home Secretary was good, the look on Sunak’s face as he had to listen to it, sat next to Braverman, made it even better.

Keir Starmer: "Think very carefully about what Suella Braverman is committing your government to do… because without a serious Home Secretary, there can be no serious government, & he cannot be a serious Prime Minister…"#KingsSpeech pic.twitter.com/3T9W65aeHx — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 7, 2023

Don’t cry, Prime Minister, it’ll all be over before you know it.

The faces of Rishi says it all and seeing the smirk and head shaking from Braverman exposes her for what she truly is: A Political Narcissist *Edited to see just the faces of Sunak and Braverman pic.twitter.com/WASNUZC5Fz — TheStebe (@The_Stebe) November 7, 2023

And here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

1.

Sunak looks absolutely done here. He knows the game is up. https://t.co/uaj3zKLInA — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 7, 2023

2.

Starmer, unsurprisingly at this point, is rhetorically kicking the crap out of Sunak in the House today. The only credit I can give the PM is he looks a little chastened, perhaps at last realising how bad things have become.pic.twitter.com/MUuqVy5Mva — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) November 7, 2023

3.

Could Rishi Sunak look any more uncomfortable? https://t.co/PsDxOBWWfp — Alexis Conran (@alexisconran) November 7, 2023

4.

Sunak looks a spineless shithouse and what's even worse is that you can tell he knows he looks like a spineless shithouse. https://t.co/NqBE75UeOK — Julie Street (@Juliest101) November 8, 2023

5.

The body language from Sunak and Braverman – cringe. — Spamelanie (@sampilgrim2) November 7, 2023

6.

Starmer nailing them to the wall with something they simply don’t have: seriousness. Sunak squirming like a worm on a hook. Braverman smirking like a maniac.pic.twitter.com/0FfnpAcQfl — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) November 7, 2023

7.

Braverman grinning like an idiot, but Sunak looking as though he wanted to crawl up his own arse and die. I loved the little look to the heavens at the end. pic.twitter.com/Wchnn5JJVa — Moog (@a_toots) November 7, 2023

8.

This is really excellent from Starmer. Sunak looks really embarrassed and uncomfortable with that ridiculous gurning bigot next to him. pic.twitter.com/MxlwkRkf3u — Brendan May (@bmay) November 7, 2023

9.

Starmer tells Sunak to "think very carefully" about how Braverman reflects on his gov't. "Without a serious Home Secretary there can be no serious gov't and he cannot be a serious PM. Homelessness is a choice. It's a political choice." Sunak's discomfort is palpable. ~AA pic.twitter.com/mcr2DydIqI — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 7, 2023

10.

Careful mate, you might end up part of the Anti-growth Coalition https://t.co/e3TK2plkOh — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 7, 2023

11.

Two footed tackle, well played. — Peter Reid (@reid6peter) November 7, 2023

12.

Look at Rishi Sunak's and Suella Braverman's body language when Keir Starmer criticised her claim that "homelessness is sometimes a lifestyle choice." One year on from his words, "This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level." Liz Truss… pic.twitter.com/sllbUlALaC — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 8, 2023

13.

Rishi Sunak looking extremely uncomfortable here, as Keir Starmer hits all sorts of nails smack bang on the head with a big fuck off mallet. https://t.co/uaituUpA3R — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 8, 2023

In one word …

And one more word.

READ MORE

Keir Starmer’s forensic dismantling of Suella Braverman was good but the look on Rishi Sunak’s face made it so much better

Source @Haggis_UK