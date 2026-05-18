Politics donald trump mike johnson strait of hormuz

Donald Trump’s lapdog Mike Johnson said there was just one thing stopping Trump fixing America but he left out one all-important detail

Saul Hutson. Updated May 18th, 2026

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Mike Johnson can talk in circles with the best of them. If you want a straight answer, go somewhere else. The US Speaker of the House will just keep vomiting up word salad until the commercial break.

So it went when Johnson was asked recently about how his boss planned on addressing key issues plaguing Americans heading into the midterm elections.

The Speaker was as crafty as ever when he came up with this excuse:

The problem with Johnson’s answer is that anyone who has a better memory than a goldfish remembers why the Strait of Hormuz is backed up in the first place.

And the viewers at home were not shy abuut pointing it out in the replies.

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