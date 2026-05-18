Donald Trump’s lapdog Mike Johnson said there was just one thing stopping Trump fixing America but he left out one all-important detail

Politics donald trump mike johnson strait of hormuz

Mike Johnson can talk in circles with the best of them. If you want a straight answer, go somewhere else. The US Speaker of the House will just keep vomiting up word salad until the commercial break.

So it went when Johnson was asked recently about how his boss planned on addressing key issues plaguing Americans heading into the midterm elections.

The Speaker was as crafty as ever when he came up with this excuse:

Mike Johnson: “As soon as we get the Strait of Hormuz straightened out, we will get back to the kitchen table issues.” pic.twitter.com/KbtSMpzB8p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2026

The problem with Johnson’s answer is that anyone who has a better memory than a goldfish remembers why the Strait of Hormuz is backed up in the first place.

And the viewers at home were not shy abuut pointing it out in the replies.

1.

“As soon as we fix the problem we created, we can focus on fixing the other problems that we also created.” https://t.co/vNAk5eRXtk — Andrew Gebo (@GeboMpls) May 17, 2026

2.

Mike Johnson is treating the Strait of Hormuz like it’s a natural disaster. It’s not. Trump launched a war of choice. The Joint Chiefs warned him it would close the strait. He did it anyway. Kitchen table issues are a consequence of that decision. https://t.co/VCoWBZLCTu — Christine Villaverde (@Villaverde4NC) May 17, 2026

3.

You literally caused this https://t.co/Vy3XYDNm6W — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) May 18, 2026

4.

They have done nothing to help with “kitchen table issues” and have blamed it all on Biden and Democrats. These people are batshit crazy. — thirty313 (@thirty313) May 17, 2026

5.

Editor’s note: The Strait of Hormuz was perfectly fine before Trump started “Operation Distract from the Epstein Files.” — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) May 17, 2026

6.

The average voter standing in CVS wondering why toothpaste costs $9 is famously obsessed with Persian Gulf shipping continuity. — Nate Lichtman (@27KeysToTheRace) May 17, 2026

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