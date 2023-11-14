Politics

Esther McVey is the new ‘common sense’ minister to tackle ‘wokery’ – 24 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2023

Monday was less the Night of the Long Knives than the Day of the Revolving Doors, with Suella Braverman, Thérèse Coffey and Greg Hands among those losing their briefs – not like that – and Richard Holden, Laura Trott and David Cameron ending up with a seat at the table.

There was also this …

We’re not sure whether Sunak has pledged to have a Scouse Tory in cabinet at all times – like someone who feels compelled to show off the curiosities they bought on holiday – or whether the culture war is simply his election strategy, but the appointment received the scorn it deserved.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2