‘I was interviewed about my ex …’ and the unexpected payoff in this anti-dating show is just magnificent

Videos

Here’s one minute or so very well spent, an ‘anti-dating show’ of sorts posted by @Alloramomo that has just gone wildly viral over on Twitter.

Watch to the end, obviously …

I was interviewed about my Ex… pic.twitter.com/3PdUIDLWaG — Momo (@Alloramomo) November 13, 2023

Well, we didn’t see that coming.

The video went into orbit after it was shared by @Bornakang.

Nah they wrong as hell for that lmao pic.twitter.com/3lWPoWwEYv — Lance (@Bornakang) November 13, 2023

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Fuckkkk I laughed way to hard at this‍♀️ https://t.co/voGuIYtZbs — Cinnders (@cinnders_cindy) November 14, 2023

What was going on in his head when he saw her pic.twitter.com/xzmeULTMJN — 3 C's in a Pod (@3CsinAPod) November 13, 2023

What a range of emotions I just went through! pic.twitter.com/gl4DFZC8Oh — RonSwanson (@TenderfootTradr) November 13, 2023

Ohhh my God please let this be real please please please let this be real https://t.co/qFkxkcwt1E — Νικόλαος Μπέαρ (@NGBeirut) November 14, 2023

I knew something was up at 8.5 — Yoshi G. (@_YoshiG) November 13, 2023

Those credits in full!

Follow @Alloramomo here!

Source @Alloramomo