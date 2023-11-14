Videos

‘I was interviewed about my ex …’ and the unexpected payoff in this anti-dating show is just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated November 14th, 2023

Here’s one minute or so very well spent, an ‘anti-dating show’ of sorts posted by @Alloramomo that has just gone wildly viral over on Twitter.

Watch to the end, obviously …

Well, we didn’t see that coming.

The video went into orbit after it was shared by @Bornakang.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

