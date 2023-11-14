‘I was interviewed about my ex …’ and the unexpected payoff in this anti-dating show is just magnificent
Here’s one minute or so very well spent, an ‘anti-dating show’ of sorts posted by @Alloramomo that has just gone wildly viral over on Twitter.
Watch to the end, obviously …
I was interviewed about my Ex… pic.twitter.com/3PdUIDLWaG
— Momo (@Alloramomo) November 13, 2023
Well, we didn’t see that coming.
The video went into orbit after it was shared by @Bornakang.
Nah they wrong as hell for that lmao pic.twitter.com/3lWPoWwEYv
— Lance (@Bornakang) November 13, 2023
And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.
Fuckkkk I laughed way to hard at this♀️ https://t.co/voGuIYtZbs
— Cinnders (@cinnders_cindy) November 14, 2023
What was going on in his head when he saw her
— 3 C's in a Pod (@3CsinAPod) November 13, 2023
Worth every second https://t.co/39d5AD0d42
— KP (@Kitana_Prime) November 13, 2023
What a range of emotions I just went through! pic.twitter.com/gl4DFZC8Oh
— RonSwanson (@TenderfootTradr) November 13, 2023
Ohhh my God please let this be real please please please let this be real https://t.co/qFkxkcwt1E
— Νικόλαος Μπέαρ (@NGBeirut) November 14, 2023
I knew something was up at 8.5
— Yoshi G. (@_YoshiG) November 13, 2023
Those credits in full!
written and edited by @Alloramomo, shot by @gooobryan https://t.co/89UHsJKBPH
— Cait (@CaitCamelia) November 13, 2023
