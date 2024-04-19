Horrible Histories’ 15th birthday sent this ‘favourite sketch’ viral again and it’s a proper treat

Entertainment funny tv

At the risk of making you feel even older than you already do, the fabulous Horrible Histories turned 15 this week. Fifteen!

And it’s been responsible for some of the funniest kids’ telly we’ve ever seen, quite apart from introducing us to all that incredible talent who have gone on to do more things than we could shake a history book at.

Happy TV birthday, #HorribleHistories! 15 YEARS of gracing our screens with the funniest, nastiest and daftest ride through history we’ve ever seen. (Party on!) pic.twitter.com/LJJHwyw38p — Horrible Histories TV (@HHTV_) April 16, 2024

It was Stupid Deaths that we’ll always remember the most …

But we mention it again because of this particular clip which was sent viral by the birthday celebrations after it was shared by @HaybaleM. And it’s an absolute treat.

In honour of 15 years of horrible histories here’s my favourite sketch, it’s so silly but very funny #HorribleHistories pic.twitter.com/CyQ8eFmj6H — Hannah / Anthony (@HaybaleM) April 16, 2024

Happy birthday, Horrible Histories!

I’m being so serious when I say this show absolutely cooked my sense of my humour https://t.co/g6KE9RUdrI — •georgia• (@maexjune) April 16, 2024

What a show! I still smile whenever I think about the Stupid Deaths sketch about the guy who survived multiple nautical disasters … and I could probably sing most of the lyrics to the Blackbeard song, if we’re kind enough to classify my warbling as “singing.” — Thomas Murch (@ThomasJohnMurch) April 16, 2024

It’s the fact that the jokes are arguably so simple yet so effective that made it brilliant. — James (@JamesKirkhope) April 16, 2024

Peak comedy. https://t.co/Ufwxd0qerr — The Screenwriting Toblerone: Bring On May 11th! (@TobyHallWriter) April 16, 2024

And you can find lots more of this sort of thing over at the official Horrible Histories page on YouTube including this 15th anniversary special!

Source @HaybaleM