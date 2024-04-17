Andrew Tate said men’s ‘genetic potential’ was being stumped ‘by the whims of some singular female’ and was mocked into the next millennium – 13 favourite takedowns

Twitter Andrew tate

The Poke – reading Andrew Tate’s tweets so you don’t have to. Specifically, this one, in which the self-styled king of toxic masculinity went on a rallying cry for ‘white men’ to have more kids.

And when he says more kids, he means at least 30. Each.

And the reason they’re not is because, well, it’s all women’s fault by the looks of it, as if you didn’t know he was going to say that already.

Dear white men. You’re fucked. You’re being replaced because none of you have children. Even those of you bitching about the replacement online like little girls don’t find the gumption to fuck. I see white men bragging about having 5 kids as if it’s an achievement. lol.… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 16, 2024

And we mention it not only because these responses were particularly entertaining (and entirely on-point), and in a world gone increasingly wrong it’s important to call out this sort of bollocks.

You’re also supposed to raise them — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) April 16, 2024

The king of genetic excellence has spoken. https://t.co/2ngQUpk3NG pic.twitter.com/3NhrNtiH0G — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) April 16, 2024

Bro, you don’t have any kids. — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) April 16, 2024

Thank you Andrew tonight I plan to tell my wife that a chinless swarthoid e-pimp has instructed me to start knocking up as many women as possible. — Big Serge ☦️ (@witte_sergei) April 16, 2024

I like going to IKEA — (@TheEuropeanLad) April 17, 2024

Who are the 34,000 inbred fucktards that liked this? https://t.co/jiBUQqnCLf pic.twitter.com/t1lxkF67mP — The Hockey Addict (@HockeyAddict90) April 16, 2024

