Twitter Andrew tate

Andrew Tate said men’s ‘genetic potential’ was being stumped ‘by the whims of some singular female’ and was mocked into the next millennium – 13 favourite takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated April 17th, 2024

The Poke – reading Andrew Tate’s tweets so you don’t have to. Specifically, this one, in which the self-styled king of toxic masculinity went on a rallying cry for ‘white men’ to have more kids.

And when he says more kids, he means at least 30. Each.

And the reason they’re not is because, well, it’s all women’s fault by the looks of it, as if you didn’t know he was going to say that already.

And we mention it not only because these responses were particularly entertaining (and entirely on-point), and in a world gone increasingly wrong it’s important to call out this sort of bollocks.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2