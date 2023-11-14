Entertainment

This clip from a documentary about the making of RoboCop needs an Oscars category all of its own

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2023

We didn’t know there was a documentary about RoboCop, but having seen a clip, we really want to sit down and watch the rest of it.

Feast your eyes on this.

The clip, from RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, featuring weapons master Randy E. Moore, has been reposted more than 2,000 times in eight hours, picking up reactions like these –

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To sum up …

Source BasementBros69 Image Screengrab