This clip from a documentary about the making of RoboCop needs an Oscars category all of its own

We didn’t know there was a documentary about RoboCop, but having seen a clip, we really want to sit down and watch the rest of it.

Feast your eyes on this.

Incredible documentary filmmaking pic.twitter.com/6dJjLsmP1O — Braaains Bro Ben! (@BasementBros69) November 14, 2023

The clip, from RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, featuring weapons master Randy E. Moore, has been reposted more than 2,000 times in eight hours, picking up reactions like these –

1.

Not sure what I’ve just seen but I don’t think I’m going to be able to get ‘Robo wants an Oreo’ out of my head anytime soon https://t.co/Epn5ncnv5X — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 14, 2023

2.

Immediately pre-ordered this doc after seeing this clip https://t.co/cJmrSoyx6r — Bill Bria (@billbria) November 14, 2023

3.

Robocop is one of my favorites and this is just fantastic https://t.co/sh0JcMtZP2 — Bunnii Chanel’s Honey Farm (@Bunnii_Chanel) November 14, 2023

4.

This is a "I Think You Should Leave" skit that was somehow displaced in time — Alex J. Sandoval (@OMGLX) November 14, 2023

5.

Stop whatever it is you’re doing and watch this clip….then wait for it. https://t.co/0LexiosDTF — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 14, 2023

6.

I’m finding it difficult to believe it’s real but I’m willing to watch the whole dang documentary to find out. https://t.co/uKwNFc0u8y — Gamerosays (@GameroSays) November 14, 2023

7.

Ahhh the magic of the movie business. https://t.co/dL9otbBGRk — Beyond The Boundary Fan Account (@CallOfDutyScoMo) November 14, 2023

8.

What the FUCK did I just watch? https://t.co/3Q6L1lfHXz — Miranda ~*Randi*~ Doerfler (@docsaico) November 14, 2023

9.

thank you mystery man who appeared in my feed.

I feel like my life has purpose once again. — Trent the Koalamydia King (@KoalamydiaKing) November 14, 2023

To sum up …

