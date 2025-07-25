‘Somebody could’ve written a letter and used my name’ – Donald Trump ducked a question about his birthday letter to Epstein and Twitter pounced – 17 sceptical takedowns

Politics donald trump epstein

America’s Boss Baby was back playing the deflection game today, this time blaming… um, Democrats? Joe Biden? Obama? I’m not really sure. He just wants you to know that “everything is fake” with “that administration.”

What prompted this slanderous mini-tirade? A simple yes-or-no question about whether or not he wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein for his birthday. See how quickly one question can send a conversation off the rails with the mentally unstable head of state.

REPORTER: Do you maintain that you did not write a letter for Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday? TRUMP: Somebody could’ve written a letter and used my name pic.twitter.com/JQTIHyecm3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2025

The online political community was quick to jump in with their opinions on this rambling, raging answer and how, well, it wasn’t really an “answer” at all.

I’d like to meet the person who had the prognostication abilities all those years ago to do that because they knew one day he’d be President. — Tracee (@TraceeM) July 25, 2025

He’s as shitty at lying as he is at golf. — John Handem Piette (@JohnHPiette) July 25, 2025

That’s ridiculous. They were best friends. Of course he contributed to the birthday book. It’s foolish for him to lie about it. pic.twitter.com/7SbfExFad2 — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) July 25, 2025

Didn’t deny it. — SilentSnow (@arnau1700) July 25, 2025

He lies like a 7 year old, you can tell he’s been rich his entire life — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) July 25, 2025

Deflect, deflect, deflect. Lie, Lie, Lie. That’s Trump’s modus operandi. — L J (@LJNewsOpinions) July 25, 2025

lol he’s already at this point pic.twitter.com/chpRhQQRIH — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 25, 2025

Now comes the part in the cover-up where he “substantiates” claims that documents were documented. He does this by planting the seeds of doubt, so that people who lack critical thinking skills are duped. Classic cult programming. Unbelievable! — Diana Hochman (@DianaHochman24) July 25, 2025

