This doctor’s NSFW what-not-to-do with Christmas decorations safety advice has gone wildly viral
Over on TikTok, doctor and funny content creator Adam – @adamgaston – spotted the opportunity to offer some sage advice to the public – and, potentially, save his colleagues some work.
We certainly can’t argue with this.
@adamgaston Stay safe out there this holiday season! #safety #psa #fyi #gay #peach #christmas #shopping #target #lol #lgbt #ohno #nope ♬ original sound – Adam
We don’t doubt for a minute that the accidental sex toy shape of novelty Christmas tree decorations has led to the odd ding dong merrily on high – and a few headaches in the emergency room. It must be a pain in the arse for all concerned.
Adam’s TikTok has been viewed almost ten million times, picking up 1.5 million likes and more than 25,000 comments along the way, so hopefully his public safety message is reaching its target audience.
Here are a few things viewers have been saying about it.
The realest TikTok I’ve seen lmao.
Lily
“I don’t care that this is ribbed” sir you did not just say that.
Sumza
I have little kids and thought, yeah you wouldn’t want them down low where the kids could break them sir, I was unprepared for the truth.
Michaela Stahl
See cuz I was expecting this to be one of those it’s too early for Christmas videos.. did not see this coming lol.
Norma.tries
I DID NOT expect this.
MalachiMouning
That’s what they say after putting those things where they don’t belong.
Adam
The gasp I just gave lol.
Brandon Plumeau
It took me to the 3rd one to realize what he was talking about.
NyOhMy
As a CT tech, I guarantee I’ll see one of those by the end of the year along with “I tripped and fell onto something”.
user5035983802090
t day826 had some very bad advice.
The nut cracker has a flared base. It’ll be fine.
Hard nope. Just follow doctor’s orders.
We’d say that the PSA got the thumbs up from this paramedic TikToker, but it might not be quite the right expression – under the circumstances.
@badge502 It’s…its a Christmas (in Novenber) miracle!!! Finally someone hears me!!! People this is a double ended PSA from the both of us in one shot. Please don’t put any Christmas tree replicas in your back (or front) door receptacles, and please….don’t meet me like this. This has been a Badge502 and Doctor @Adam PSA. #stitch #comedy #humor #ems #emt #paramedic #medical #trauma #medtok #emergency #doctor #nurse #ambulance #booktok #christmas #walmart #target #christmastree #christmas #peach #lol ♬ original sound – Badge502
You can also follow Adam on Twitter, where he’s @adamgreattweet, or Instagram, where he’s @adam.great.tweet. And let’s be careful out there.
Source @adamgaston Image Screengrab