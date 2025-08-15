Politics ice

This brutally honest ICE recruitment flyer trolls anyone applying for the gig, and it certainly explains the masks

Saul Hutson. Updated August 15th, 2025

Thanks to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for those playing along at home), the streets of America’s cities are flooding with wannabe commandos in masks taking out their incel energy on innocent citizens.

These completely unqualified individuals trudge around in trumped up (pun intended?) faux-military gear and harass everyday folks just trying to run errands, go to work, or generally walk around outisde.

It begs the question: what kind of individual seeks this type of work?

This recently spotted poster has the answer. It’s an earnest look at the qualities of the type of personality drawn to a role like this. And it’s hilarious.

The axiom, “It’s funny because it’s true.” comes to mind. The minds behind this poster even went so far as to create a fake web site: Join Ice Today. I am dying to know what the traffic is on that site.

Clearly the satire hit its intended target, as the raging trolls came out to defend their honor.

But the flyer had its fans, too. Here are the only responses you need defending this brutally honest takedown of ICE and its supporters.

In conclusion …

Source: Twitter @TheGoodLiars Image Twitter @TheGoodLiars