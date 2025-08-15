This brutally honest ICE recruitment flyer trolls anyone applying for the gig, and it certainly explains the masks

Politics ice

Thanks to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for those playing along at home), the streets of America’s cities are flooding with wannabe commandos in masks taking out their incel energy on innocent citizens.

These completely unqualified individuals trudge around in trumped up (pun intended?) faux-military gear and harass everyday folks just trying to run errands, go to work, or generally walk around outisde.

It begs the question: what kind of individual seeks this type of work?

This recently spotted poster has the answer. It’s an earnest look at the qualities of the type of personality drawn to a role like this. And it’s hilarious.

Honest ICE recruitment flyer. pic.twitter.com/yFhuDlrAQD — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) August 14, 2025

The axiom, “It’s funny because it’s true.” comes to mind. The minds behind this poster even went so far as to create a fake web site: Join Ice Today. I am dying to know what the traffic is on that site.

Clearly the satire hit its intended target, as the raging trolls came out to defend their honor.

You fucking liars. That’s not a honest recruiting flyer.

But what is honest. Starting 8/5/2025 you get a $50,000 signing bonus. @JamieBonkiewicz you’re so disrespectful and disgusting . pic.twitter.com/WPf6Nth2PL — jackandmax (@JackerMaxer) August 14, 2025

But the flyer had its fans, too. Here are the only responses you need defending this brutally honest takedown of ICE and its supporters.

No chance these guys got grades as high as a C in high school — Ray Janowski (@BoomerJanowski) August 14, 2025

These same people bitched and moaned about wearing masks during Covid, but have no problem wearing them now. — Wisdom Reborn ️‍⚧️ ️‍ (@ryladante) August 14, 2025

Has Kyle Rittenhouse applied for a job yet? — Make a Difference & VOTE (@KowalchikJM) August 15, 2025

“Are you blatantly racist?” and “Do you enjoy bullying others?” should be on the poster as well — Konstantin Petoukhov (@Kon_the_realest) August 15, 2025

No way they’ll be able to keep up with the flood of candidates this will generate — 3rdSon (@Been_Reel_Fly) August 15, 2025

In conclusion …

Only Losers Need Apply! https://t.co/tAQYAw8HyM — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) August 14, 2025

