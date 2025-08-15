Entertainment music

We defy you to find a better cover of Billie Jean than this eyebrow-raising guitar performance

Poke Staff. Updated August 15th, 2025

Barcelona Guitar Trio – or Manuel González, Xavi Coll and Luis Robisco – usually have the requisite three guitars you’d expect from a guitar trio, but in 2022, a clip went viral that showed that they know how to share nicely.

Along with percussionist Paquito Escudero, the trio performed Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean on one guitar, at the prestigious Maestros De La Guitarra event – and it’s pretty special.

But can they moonwalk? Eh? EH? These reactions show how much people love the performance.

durhamiteA felt bad for them.

It reminded people of this classic.

People really are amazing.

READ MORE

This 6-year-old guitarist’s performance has gone viral, and we’re in awe

Source @WUTangKids Image Screengrab