We defy you to find a better cover of Billie Jean than this eyebrow-raising guitar performance
Barcelona Guitar Trio – or Manuel González, Xavi Coll and Luis Robisco – usually have the requisite three guitars you’d expect from a guitar trio, but in 2022, a clip went viral that showed that they know how to share nicely.
Along with percussionist Paquito Escudero, the trio performed Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean on one guitar, at the prestigious Maestros De La Guitarra event – and it’s pretty special.
But can they moonwalk? Eh? EH? These reactions show how much people love the performance.
Co-authoring a paper with your favorite people be like https://t.co/AfI06xqud6
— Khoa Vu (@KhoaVuUmn) August 14, 2022
Just brilliant https://t.co/HT1mp1wxf6
— Ninad Kunder (@ninadkunder) August 13, 2022
Just so fun to watch. Enjoy with a nice bowl of cereal https://t.co/A7F8v1qm69
— Belli (@bellisaurius) August 14, 2022
Niiiice https://t.co/z5NtajvDdN
— Pan-Africo-Liberian (@ducorwriter) August 12, 2022
durhamiteA felt bad for them.
Buy those guys more guitars! https://t.co/h3BAFhySpQ
— durhamiteA (@durhamiteA) August 14, 2022
It reminded people of this classic.
People really are amazing.
Source @WUTangKids Image Screengrab