We defy you to find a better cover of Billie Jean than this eyebrow-raising guitar performance

Barcelona Guitar Trio – or Manuel González, Xavi Coll and Luis Robisco – usually have the requisite three guitars you’d expect from a guitar trio, but in 2022, a clip went viral that showed that they know how to share nicely.

Along with percussionist Paquito Escudero, the trio performed Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean on one guitar, at the prestigious Maestros De La Guitarra event – and it’s pretty special.

But can they moonwalk? Eh? EH? These reactions show how much people love the performance.

Co-authoring a paper with your favorite people be like https://t.co/AfI06xqud6 — Khoa Vu (@KhoaVuUmn) August 14, 2022

Just so fun to watch. Enjoy with a nice bowl of cereal https://t.co/A7F8v1qm69 — Belli (@bellisaurius) August 14, 2022

durhamiteA felt bad for them.

Buy those guys more guitars! https://t.co/h3BAFhySpQ — durhamiteA (@durhamiteA) August 14, 2022

It reminded people of this classic.

People really are amazing.

