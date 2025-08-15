There’s a lot going on with RFK Jr.’s rock-climbing stunt with Dr. Oz – 19 hilarious responses that absolutely nailed it

Politics dr. oz RFK Jr.

One of them hates vaccines and science. The other is friends with Oprah. Neither of them is qualified for the position they currently hold in our federal government. But hey, at least now we can watch them go rock climbing together!

A recent clip of RFK Jr. and “Dr.” Oz scaling the side of a mountain is circulating, and it’s got a lot to offer. Mainly as fodder for the internet.

Oz and RFK Jr. go climbing together. pic.twitter.com/6toX0jWgW9 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 15, 2025

What caught your eye? Was it the clearly forced perspective to make it look as though they are at the summit of Half Dome when in reality they’re probably right next to the bathrooms at the base of the trail? How about the attire better suited for cleaning out the garage than extreme rock climbing? Maybe it was the snot rocket RFK Jr.blows immediately upon getting into a seated position. MAHA!

Well, you’re in luck. Because Twitter noticed all of that and more. Enjoy the posts.

1.

He climbs like he talks. — Excellent Driver (@newconciousness) August 15, 2025

2.

They’re not even dressed appropriately..these are the kind of people who get stuck on a mountain and need an airlift..a couple of Schmucks — SR72 (@SR72SistaSoulja) August 15, 2025

3.

RFK Jr.’s one tremor away from freefall — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) August 15, 2025

4.

Okay we need to see the bottom. Like 5 feet below? — Lorraine Evanoff (@LorraineEvanoff) August 15, 2025

5.

Come in gravity, we’re rooting for you! — The Dr. – ❤️’s Educated Women (@gatesisthedevil) August 15, 2025

6.

Also, this has major Chaplin vibes. Like how it looks like he’s about to plummet or something but he’s 3 feet off the ground. — Stan Walters (@StanManWithPlan) August 15, 2025

7.

Don’t these multimillionaires have taxpayer-funded jobs? — Enough Alrighty (@enough_alrighty) August 15, 2025

8.

Who the fuck goes climbing in a polo, and jeans — Sports and Politics (@LeftSideStrong5) August 15, 2025

9.

Shouldn’t they be working?? — Fella2 das MG (@FelladasMG) August 15, 2025

10.