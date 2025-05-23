Weird World entitled Influencers

The eye-popping fury of this influencer demanding someone else’s Instagram name is a classic of the genre

Poke Staff. Updated May 23rd, 2025

We’ve featured plenty of entitled people on these pages over the year, but not many quite so entitled, you might think, as this one.

It’s an American woman (and influencer, apparently) who was getting married, by all accounts, only to find out someone already had their (married) name on Instagram.

It went viral over on Reddit after it was posted by StringSilly2839 and was subsequently shared on Twitter and it’s quite the read.

And that exchange in full.

1.

2.

3.

Mega oof.

We hope the nuptials went well and wish them all the best, whatever they are able to call themselves on Instagram.

Source Twitter @bentleyliz2 Reddit u/StringSilly2839