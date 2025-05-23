The eye-popping fury of this influencer demanding someone else’s Instagram name is a classic of the genre

Weird World entitled Influencers

We’ve featured plenty of entitled people on these pages over the year, but not many quite so entitled, you might think, as this one.

It’s an American woman (and influencer, apparently) who was getting married, by all accounts, only to find out someone already had their (married) name on Instagram.

It went viral over on Reddit after it was posted by StringSilly2839 and was subsequently shared on Twitter and it’s quite the read.

a very small influencer married into a billionaire family and i am absolutely dying over her demanding this insta handle pic.twitter.com/5asl0O2Vjr — erb (@bentleyliz2) April 30, 2024

And that exchange in full.

Mega oof.

Negotiate a $250k fee for the username and an additional $250 for every post within the first year of ownership. — Scarlett Coronado (@Tigresa_de1810) May 1, 2024

also to check facebook to see if ANYONE in the US has your last name lmfao – is that a database now — Girlie (@accacae) May 1, 2024

“My name is Katherine”

“Which is illegal” — Niall Anderson (@INiallAnderson) May 1, 2024

LOL I went to college with her we had anthropology together — Zeke (@zekester116) May 1, 2024

We hope the nuptials went well and wish them all the best, whatever they are able to call themselves on Instagram.

