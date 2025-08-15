Entertainment vince mcmahon WWE

Vince McMahon showed up in the Hulk Hogan documentary and he looks… well, we’ll let these 17 Twitter responses describe his appearance

Saul Hutson. Updated August 15th, 2025

Vince McMahon is… *checks notes* still alive! The much maligned monster accused of sexism, racism, assault and all of that other stuff outrageously wealthy straight white men are entitled to recently made an appearance in a Hulk Hogan documentary.

A clip from that doc making the rounds checks in with the co-founder of the WWE and less shocking than what he said was how he looked.

Now, before we continue, let’s remember, McMahon has been accused of every type of crime under the sun. He is well known to be a terrible person with a long history of using and abusing anyone and everyone in his way to making more money.

With that in mind, let’s check in on how Twitter described Mr. McMahon’s physical appearance after seeing him for the first time in a while. (It wasn’t pretty.)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2