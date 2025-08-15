What screams “I will never emotionally grow as a person”? – 16 signs that someone will be immature forever

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Most people grow out of their immature behaviours, although some people are stuck in their ways forever.

If you’ve ever wondered if you’re dealing with an emotionally immature person, you’re in luck. Reddit user Individual_Cup_1525 decided to investigate this topic by putting the following question to the learned folks over at r/AskReddit:

What screams “I will never emotionally grow as a person”?

These are the top signs of people who will never mature…

1.

‘People who are unable to apologize or recognize when they are wrong.’

-Dry-Subject-718

2.

‘Refusing to accept fault for your mistakes.’

-Creative-Pen1286

3.

‘Being 80 years old and still talking about what a tuff badass you were in high school (my FIL)’

-60sStratLover

4.

Victim mentality without seeing or taking responsibility for their own role in the situation because blaming others is easier.

-Odd_Island6163

5.

‘Seeking constant validation on social media.’

-BasicRabbit4

6.

‘Being unable to empathize with someone you hurt.’

-blissfullyaware82

7.

‘Not being happy for your friends’

-killahhhh-30

8.