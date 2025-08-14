This brilliant Lisa Kudrow parody of any of Trump’s entourage could almost be the real thing

US donald trump satire

Back in 2020, Charlie-Brooker wrote a spoof documentary for Netflix, Death To 2020, which starred Lisa Kudrow as a ‘non-official spokesperson’ for Donald Trump. For reasons which will probably be immediately apparent, it has recently come back into people’s minds.

Check it out.

Oh, @LisaKudrow, how I love you. Perfect impersonation of every MAGA cult member out there. #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/1tCjhPSjrB — TizzyWoman ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) August 9, 2025

“The Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family, and their only real evidence of that is a transcript of him doing it.” “So, what did he say on the transcript?” “What transcript?”

It’s like watching almost any member of the current US administration, and people had thoughts.

1.

I’m old enough to remember when this was considered parody. — Sid MacLeod Сід Маклеод  (@sidmacleod) August 10, 2025

2.

Oh my God! This is my experience of trying to reason with a MAGA, fact-check with a MAGA, and even trying to do some critical thinking with a MAGA. I have given up. I don't know what is up in their heads, but it is not brains or the gift of reason. I am beginning to believe that… — Dr. Garrett (@Garrettk6) August 10, 2025

3.

What’s crazy about this is she isn’t even parodying this is literally what they do. Live. On air. https://t.co/mtoaS98Q9B — JayMallow (@JayMallow3) August 9, 2025

4.

Watch Trump see this think it's real and offer here a job in his administration. pic.twitter.com/EDMyLGcMEM — Sativa420 (@SativaSmokin420) August 10, 2025

5.

This is what we mean by drinking the koolaid. pic.twitter.com/2mihuT5T8e — Anna Baxter ✌ (@MsAnnaBaxter) August 10, 2025

6.

Lisa Kudrow nailed it!

Literally every Republican pic.twitter.com/3NfIkvILGf — Siegien (@margaretsiegien) August 9, 2025

7.

Hysterical and depressing at the same time. — Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) August 9, 2025

8.

9.

Omg! It WAS her! I thought so. That's freaking awesome! That's probably the best thing I've seen since Tina Fey did Sarah Palin. — Cambria Clover – BS Arch/Sustainability (@barry673829) August 9, 2025

10.

This is absolute perfection. We've got to all work together to shut down the authoritarian takeover of our country. "We the people" do NOT bow to a wannabe king. https://t.co/wzjwHhMTbE — Tracy aka TLC4KNDPPL️ (@tlc4sam2) August 9, 2025

11.

I didn’t know about this, “Death to 2020”. I thought it was a MAGA “Veep” series. Because that would be pretty sweet. — Doug (@F22M235iPilot) August 10, 2025

12.

13.

A perfect mocking of MAGA by Lisa Kudrow pic.twitter.com/BGo05HobOA — James Tate (@JamesTate121) August 10, 2025

14.

Lisa Kudrow did a skit and they actually got the same person to be Press Sec lmfao pic.twitter.com/TnSmSYi8iu — henry (@hznry) August 9, 2025

We can’t argue with this.

It isn’t said enough how Lisa Kudrow has just about the best comedic timing and delivery of any actor in the last 40 years https://t.co/S1FpCDMtYK — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) August 10, 2025

