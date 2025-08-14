US donald trump satire

This brilliant Lisa Kudrow parody of any of Trump’s entourage could almost be the real thing

Poke Reporter. Updated August 14th, 2025

Back in 2020, Charlie-Brooker wrote a spoof documentary for Netflix, Death To 2020, which starred Lisa Kudrow as a ‘non-official spokesperson’ for Donald Trump. For reasons which will probably be immediately apparent, it has recently come back into people’s minds.

Check it out.

“The Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family, and their only real evidence of that is a transcript of him doing it.”

“So, what did he say on the transcript?”

“What transcript?”

It’s like watching almost any member of the current US administration, and people had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We can’t argue with this.

