This unfortunate pumpkin incident was already good but the follow-up video made it even better
In the countdown of least likely ways to use your job, kicking a pumpkin and having it hit someone on the head is surely right up there.
So spare a thought for @zachodges07 who claimed just that after accidentally hitting a customer on the noggin with a pumpkin. The incident was caught on security cameras and went wildly viral on TikTok.
@emilioiturralde5 Mi primera y ultima chamba #fyp #miprimerachamba #parati ♬ Mi Primera Chamba – Eladio chambion
And we mention it because he later posted another video which went even more viral.
@zachodges007 Please stop calling me Mr. pumpkin #fired #pumpkin #traphouse #halloween #TRICKortreat #fyp #foryou #mrpumpkin #rehired ♬ Follow joefloww_ for clear skin – Joe Floww
And here are just a few of the things people said about it.
‘The fact she left a REVIEW is insane .’
Moira
‘So I’m back from the pumpkin incident and I have to say they have it accurate response.’
m.white94
‘IM SCREAMING. Her holding the pumpkin .’
Roni Delaney
‘ I’m trying to figure out how you kicked a pumpkin that high .’
Shawnia
‘I’m dying. . Are you really fired? Lmao.’
lalaooh
‘Don’t let the lady see this .’
Geno Bell
“Love that the pumpkin is still there .’
Orichalcum
Source TikTok @zachodges007