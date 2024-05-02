Pics food and drink

There were lots of funny responses to this most unfortunate food packaging but the Vagina Museum said it best

Poke Staff. Updated May 2nd, 2024

It all started when @JayHulmePoet spotted this most unfortunate food packaging and shared the picture on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point replies.

But it went to a whole new level when it was spotted by @oldenoughtosay

… who decided to get an expert opinion from the good people of the Vagina Museum in east London.

And this happened.

Boom.

To conclude …

Source @JayHulmePoet @oldenoughtosay