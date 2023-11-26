People aren’t convinced by the advice in this old fast food retail training video
A training video for the Hardee’s fast food chain – which looks like it was made in the 80s or 90s – has been getting the thumbs down from Instagram users after being posted by nerdlife1985.
Many viewers seem to think that it pushes that old ‘the customer is always right’ principle a bit too far. See what you think.
nerdlife1985 added –
“Got to hand it to the “manager” She’s a real pro.
I would have lost it on this woman. Probably would have dumped a bucket of mustard over Tommy’s head.
When she says “YOU CAN’T GET YOUR ORDERS STRAIGHT” That’s when it would have been go time.”
This is what Instagram users had to say about it.
Tommy is a 40-year-old old man and Karen Is fed up with his bullshit so she takes her frustration out on fast food staff to cope.
dovahlink
Today’s world Karen would’ve thrown the bag at her.
OrchardOnTheHill
She’s in a rush but took an entire 15 minutes to complain.
onegloveent
Tommy needs to shut his pie hole and eat the mustard.
Jrhasbro21
Tommy has lousy taste. Mustard is wonderful.
lordjohnbe
Ever hear of a spit burger without mustard? That’s coming up. 3 minutes.
cjtopi67
At least chairs weren’t thrown,windows busted out and hamburgers and fries thrown all over the place for 2.39!
Papadragon_67
Why do you keep coming back if the food is always wrong? Just to complain
the_sud_plug
Ma’am take your freakin’ money and bother some other burger joint …Capisce?!
cas_tle1276
canned_peaches74 had a different problem.
Now I’m hungry for that mustard burger.
