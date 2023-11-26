21 delightfully harmless but incredibly petty curses

Exclusive

We don’t want you to think that we go around encouraging people to wish ill on each other, but we have to admit that we did slightly do that.

Poke readers stepped up, just like we knew they would – and these were our favourite suggestions.

1.



Catherine Townsend

Via Freepik

2.

May everything you eat taste of ear wax.

Dan Kennealy

3.

May one of every pair of socks fall down and wrinkle around your toes.

Jane Langdon

4.

May your hot water boiler turn ice cold every time you have just put shampoo on your hair.

Alison Spencer

5.

May all your After Eight wrappers in the box be empty

Emma Hardy

6.

May there always be biscuit crumbs in your bed.

Jackie Hardy

7.

May your milk curdle when you pour it into your tea.

Donna Rhodes

8.



Phillipa Wilcox

Via Pixabay

9.

May you go on holiday and return to find a burst hot water pipe. I know whereof I speak.

Andrew Eaves

10.

May your charging port on your phone break.

Shelly Coleman

11.