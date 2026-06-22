Anti-wokers took issue with Katie Hopkins being kicked out of a pub and ended up gloriously owned

Politics Katie Hopkins

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Katie Hopkins who was turfed out of a pub because many of the other drinkers didn’t fancy being in the same boozer as her, let alone watching an England game while they did it.

Katie Hopkins was booted out of a pub in London during England’s World Cup match. pic.twitter.com/H3cJd5wWRR — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 20, 2026

We’ve already written about it over here but we mention it again because it prompted a certain sort of person – we’ll call them anti-wokers – to take up outraged umbrage on her behalf.

Like this ‘patriotic princess’ for instance.

Kicking people out of pubs because you don’t like their views sets a very dangerous precedent. The “tolerant left”, once again showing they aren’t all that tolerant. pic.twitter.com/VpWVjXEpf7 — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@emilyhewertson) June 20, 2026

And this proud Reform UK-er.

Not a fan of seeing Katie Hopkins, or any member of the public, being kicked out of a pub just for their views. This is mob rule and should have no place in a civilised society. pic.twitter.com/C6QDV5SpYe — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) June 20, 2026

And indeed this person!

Remember, the left believes that harassing and intimidating women is okay if it suits their political thinking. Vile, cowardly people. — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) June 20, 2026

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because the ended up owned into next year and beyond.

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The irony and ignorance is strong with this one 😂 https://t.co/BkGErqJzCp pic.twitter.com/KAv2VAlSTj — Austin Morley (@austinmorley402) June 20, 2026

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Counterpoint: fascists should never know a moment's peace. https://t.co/VeEXExjIQG — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) June 20, 2026

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Katie Hopkins has millions of followers, a podcast, newspaper columns, regular TV appearances. One pub in Bethnal Green said not today. I'm struggling to see how that adds up to being silenced. https://t.co/0Jx77LUPhI — Sarah Collins (@sarahcollins0) June 20, 2026

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If you wanna ever feel better about yourself, just remember Adam spent the England game fuming a woman was involved 😂 https://t.co/A9d9ayHQTC pic.twitter.com/PJsCV8zwly — Thomas 🦇 (@allmoshnopit) June 21, 2026

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What pub is this? I think we should have a road trip 🤔 — Darcie Boo (@Darcieboo2016) June 20, 2026

Must be time for a drink.

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Katie Hopkins was jeered and kicked out of a London pub during the England World Cup game, and now some people have found their new local