Politics Katie Hopkins

Anti-wokers took issue with Katie Hopkins being kicked out of a pub and ended up gloriously owned

Poke Reporter. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding – for Katie Hopkins who was turfed out of a pub because many of the other drinkers didn’t fancy being in the same boozer as her, let alone watching an England game while they did it.

We’ve already written about it over here but we mention it again because it prompted a certain sort of person – we’ll call them anti-wokers – to take up outraged umbrage on her behalf.

Like this ‘patriotic princess’ for instance.

And this proud Reform UK-er.

And indeed this person!

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because the ended up owned into next year and beyond.

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Must be time for a drink.

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Katie Hopkins was jeered and kicked out of a London pub during the England World Cup game, and now some people have found their new local