This relationship ‘advice’ from LinkedIn had people hollering into next week

If LinkedIn is the answer, what is the question? Well, it might be ‘where might I find a potential employer?’ or ‘we’ve a position that we’re struggling to fill, where else could I look?’

One question it definitely isn’t the answer to is: ‘How can I make my relationship with my partner just a little bit better?’

And yet relationship advice is what it has to offer, specifically, this bit of relationship advice which just went viral on Twitter after it was shared by the estimable @StateOfLinkedIn.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

GIRLFRIEND FROM A YOUNGER GENERATION — Liam Bennett (@ljkbennett) November 28, 2023

I remember working with a project manager who used JIRA for household chores but this is even fucking worse https://t.co/2PDDT0AoBA — Barry McCann (@Bazzinho9) November 28, 2023

Please God, AI can't take over the world from humans fast enough! https://t.co/5AxcHyjTZN — Andrew Birmingham (@BirminghamAg) November 29, 2023

At least he edited out “..and my love making spreadsheet is the work of a genius” — Ed Whittle (@EdWhittle1968) November 28, 2023

And, it has to be said, more than a people saying this.

It might be satire — vidya’s belan trying to take tw1tt3r break (@pundmentlyflawd) November 28, 2023

Let us hope so. Well, kind of.

