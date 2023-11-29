This relationship ‘advice’ from LinkedIn had people hollering into next week
If LinkedIn is the answer, what is the question? Well, it might be ‘where might I find a potential employer?’ or ‘we’ve a position that we’re struggling to fill, where else could I look?’
One question it definitely isn’t the answer to is: ‘How can I make my relationship with my partner just a little bit better?’
And yet relationship advice is what it has to offer, specifically, this bit of relationship advice which just went viral on Twitter after it was shared by the estimable @StateOfLinkedIn.
This is gold! pic.twitter.com/xOSrPen0XK
— The State of LinkedIn (@StateOfLinkedIn) November 28, 2023
And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.
Here are just a few of the things people said about it.
GIRLFRIEND FROM A YOUNGER GENERATION
— Liam Bennett (@ljkbennett) November 28, 2023
I remember working with a project manager who used JIRA for household chores but this is even fucking worse https://t.co/2PDDT0AoBA
— Barry McCann (@Bazzinho9) November 28, 2023
— PF (@PeterFearns) November 29, 2023
Please God, AI can't take over the world from humans fast enough! https://t.co/5AxcHyjTZN
— Andrew Birmingham (@BirminghamAg) November 29, 2023
At least he edited out “..and my love making spreadsheet is the work of a genius”
— Ed Whittle (@EdWhittle1968) November 28, 2023
And, it has to be said, more than a people saying this.
It might be satire
— vidya’s belan trying to take tw1tt3r break (@pundmentlyflawd) November 28, 2023
Let us hope so. Well, kind of.
Follow @StateOfLinkedIn here!
Daily standups to discuss what you did in the day though
Remember to pick up the new @StateOfLinkedIn book in your next standup! https://t.co/NzsRn7YKFW
— The State of LinkedIn (@StateOfLinkedIn) November 28, 2023
Source @StateOfLinkedIn