This relationship ‘advice’ from LinkedIn had people hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2023

If LinkedIn is the answer, what is the question? Well, it might be ‘where might I find a potential employer?’ or ‘we’ve a position that we’re struggling to fill, where else could I look?’

One question it definitely isn’t the answer to is: ‘How can I make my relationship with my partner just a little bit better?’

And yet relationship advice is what it has to offer, specifically, this bit of relationship advice which just went viral on Twitter after it was shared by the estimable @StateOfLinkedIn.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

And, it has to be said, more than a people saying this.

Let us hope so. Well, kind of.

