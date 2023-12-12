Troy Hawke’s hilarious Mr Men theory of sexual inequality may ruin your childhood – but it’s worth it

Entertainment

Troy Hawke, the impeccably dressed and coiffeured alter-ego of comedian Milo McCabe – is often seen in his capacity as the best known (and only) representative of The Greeter’s Guild.

"You have a fabulously symmetrical face!" Who better to wave us off on our pre-season tour than the President of the Greeters Guild?! @milocomedy | #ManCity pic.twitter.com/nqLFo6ATRU — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 17, 2022

However, the suavest man in comedy also performs his very funny and popular stand-up routines indoors.

He recently appeared on the BBC’s hit show Live at the Apollo, where he revealed the darker side of the Mr Men and Little Miss stories.

It may ruin your childhood memories, but it will also probably be the funniest thing you’ll see today.

“Like Little Miss Naughty. She’s careening around being naughty. It’s her name. It’s her job. She’s carrying on like a tiny purple Liam Gallagher, just being herself. Living her best life . The Mr Men – they don’t like that. They form a kangaroo court, and they have Mr Strong grab her nose to stop her, and that works … and that’s the end of the story. And the moral from Roger Hargreaves? ‘Women, know your place.’”

This was the verdict from YouTube users.

Just excellent! I’ve had mixed feelings about those books and now it makes sense why!

Leanne.teaches.English

Very silly. Lots of fun. Delightfully hairy forearms.

Gzebo

Such a smart, witty comic. Glad to see him on LATA

RealBesty

This guy’s hilarious.

lyndanet5116

The clip got a huge thumbs up from TikTok users, too.

This, this is smart comedy. Compared to “comedians” like Matt Rife…

JustJo

Is there anything this man can’t do???

Liam Hagan

I read the little miss books to my 4yo daughter. Now I’ll think differently of them.

Stee

Wonder if Mr. Men is a banned book in the states.

CharlieChops1919

Omg I had all of these books as a kid. Never thought about this angle before! And men wonder why we want equality!!

Shezzer

Someone named andrewpinner3181 had their thinking cap on.

… and this was delivered by Mr. Clever … excellent !

Can’t argue with that.

You can follow Troy on Twitter/X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, or go and see him out in the real world.

