Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Labour’s Chair has given Nigel Farage one day to report the alleged Moscow phone hack to the police, or she’ll do it herself – Grab the popcorn!

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2026

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If the plot surrounding the £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne to Nigel Farage gets any thicker, people are going to start mistaking it for Lee Anderson.

Last month, the Guardian reported that Farage was given £5 million by the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, also known as Chakrit Sakunkrit, a few weeks before announcing his intention to stand for parliament – and a few weeks after he’d ruled it out.

The Reform UK leader has been in various states of ducking and diving since it became apparent that reporters might – shock, horror – ask him questions about why he didn’t declare the payment to the relevant authorities in Parliament.

Farage has described the money as both ‘completely non-political’ and as a reward for Brexit. Schrödinger would be ecstatic.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

Earlier this week, Farage added a spy-novel element to proceedings with a claim that cyber security experts had confirmed that the information about the £5 million had been made public after a Kremlin-linked attack on his phone.

An actual cyber security expert, Ciaran Martin, went on record to share his scepticism.

Despite insistence by Reform that the matter has been reported to the relevant authorities, there have been strong doubts cast on that claim, so Anna Turley, the Labour and Co-operative MP for Redcar (and the current Chair of the Labour Party), wrote a letter to her largely absentee parliamentary colleague, Nigel Farage.

We eagerly await the next excuse. It’s bound to be a belter.

In the meantime, this is how people have been responding.

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