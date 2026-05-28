Labour’s Chair has given Nigel Farage one day to report the alleged Moscow phone hack to the police, or she’ll do it herself – Grab the popcorn!

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

If the plot surrounding the £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne to Nigel Farage gets any thicker, people are going to start mistaking it for Lee Anderson.

Last month, the Guardian reported that Farage was given £5 million by the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, also known as Chakrit Sakunkrit, a few weeks before announcing his intention to stand for parliament – and a few weeks after he’d ruled it out.

EXCL: Nigel Farage was given an undisclosed £5m by crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne shortly before announcing he would stand in general election @Annaisaac reveals https://t.co/p3REx60Wj7 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 29, 2026

The Reform UK leader has been in various states of ducking and diving since it became apparent that reporters might – shock, horror – ask him questions about why he didn’t declare the payment to the relevant authorities in Parliament.

Farage has described the money as both ‘completely non-political’ and as a reward for Brexit. Schrödinger would be ecstatic.

Earlier this week, Farage added a spy-novel element to proceedings with a claim that cyber security experts had confirmed that the information about the £5 million had been made public after a Kremlin-linked attack on his phone.

An actual cyber security expert, Ciaran Martin, went on record to share his scepticism.

Shocked – shocked! – to read ex-head of National Cybersecurity Centre, Ciaran Martin, saying: ‘Senior figures in public life should not make unsubstantiated claims about foreign (especially Russia) hacking against them when something inconvenient comes out’ pic.twitter.com/FxcrmKZJYt — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) May 25, 2026

Despite insistence by Reform that the matter has been reported to the relevant authorities, there have been strong doubts cast on that claim, so Anna Turley, the Labour and Co-operative MP for Redcar (and the current Chair of the Labour Party), wrote a letter to her largely absentee parliamentary colleague, Nigel Farage.

Report ‘phone hack’ to police Nigel or I will do it for you.https://t.co/QS7nbrE8GR — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) May 27, 2026

We eagerly await the next excuse. It’s bound to be a belter.

In the meantime, this is how people have been responding.

1.

Oh dear – cornered Report ‘phone hack’ to police or I will do it for you, Labour chair tells Farage

Anna Turley gives Reform leader 24 hours to report Russian hacking claim in ‘public and national interest’https://t.co/2jpHgMTqkH — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 28, 2026

2.

He's had his phone stolen tomorrow. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 28, 2026

3.

Those pesky Russians, interfering with honest Nige … https://t.co/0fpFRXhTU7 — redacted NAFO (@jimleacock) May 28, 2026

4.

He's probably now desperately trying to get one his "Russian friends" to hack his phone, last week. — Triggers Broom (@TrigsBroom121) May 28, 2026

5.

Dear National Cyber Security Centre

Con man Nigel Farage says his phone was hacked by Russain agents. Surely this is a national security issue? Can you assist him with the procedure for reporting such a serious incident.

P.S. You may need to find him first#BBCBreakfast #r4today pic.twitter.com/fkUc692wFP — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) May 28, 2026

6.

Time is running out for Farage. He's desperate to get to the by-election on the 18th of June, but honestly, I'm not sure he'll make it. The scrutiny has only really been turned up to about 5, and he's been in hiding for almost a month. There are plenty more avenues to… https://t.co/thDaXeW1oB — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 28, 2026

7.

Of course Farage has reported it to the authorities, the Russian Embassy Data security team is working on it now. pic.twitter.com/6DaNO8LZfM — David Mullens (@david_mullens) May 28, 2026

8.