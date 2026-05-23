Politics donald trump journalism MAGA

‘Rolling Stone’ is going mega-viral for bluntly stating the obvious about Donald Trump’s corruption, and now people are calling for more of the same

Michael White. Updated May 23rd, 2026

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We live in an age where words have lost meaning and the truth is contested (mostly online) on a seemingly hourly basis.

So, when Rolling Stone magazine this week came right out and said what a lot of people think about Donald Trump, its post went mega-viral on social media.

The tweet reads: “Let’s say it plainly: There has never been a president as corrupt as Donald Trump. There is no close second in our history.”

It then links to an article entited, ‘It’s the Corruption, Stupid’, arguing, “Donald Trump is treating the presidency as a personal ATM, enriching himself by billions while Americans struggle to make ends meet. It may be his undoing.”
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At the time of writing, Rolling Stone’s post had 20k retweets and 75k likes. Here’s a selection of the responses.

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Source: Twitter/X/RollingStone