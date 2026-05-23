‘Rolling Stone’ is going mega-viral for bluntly stating the obvious about Donald Trump’s corruption, and now people are calling for more of the same

Politics donald trump journalism MAGA

We live in an age where words have lost meaning and the truth is contested (mostly online) on a seemingly hourly basis.

So, when Rolling Stone magazine this week came right out and said what a lot of people think about Donald Trump, its post went mega-viral on social media.

The tweet reads: “Let’s say it plainly: There has never been a president as corrupt as Donald Trump. There is no close second in our history.”

COMMENTARY: Let’s say it plainly: There has never been a president as corrupt as Donald Trump. There is no close second in our history.https://t.co/RRV6gbiZi1 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 21, 2026

It then links to an article entited, ‘It’s the Corruption, Stupid’, arguing, “Donald Trump is treating the presidency as a personal ATM, enriching himself by billions while Americans struggle to make ends meet. It may be his undoing.”

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Full article because fuck paywalls pic.twitter.com/UxgM7QuQYB — Cameron (@salbertMVP) May 21, 2026

At the time of writing, Rolling Stone’s post had 20k retweets and 75k likes. Here’s a selection of the responses.

1.

Kudos to Rolling Stone magazine for not attaching obsequious, cowardly qualifiers to their statement (‘One of the most corrupt presidents,’ or ‘Most corrupt president in modern history’). Trump is the most corrupt person WHO’S EVER LIVED. pic.twitter.com/6uJH9THxGn — Dr. Dave (@drdave1999) May 22, 2026

2.

… and this still understates the unfathomable galactic ginormity of his corruption https://t.co/rYWpqIOtyb — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) May 22, 2026

3.

If Trump did watergate it wouldn’t even make it in the book https://t.co/Umxd3fEk3O — grace (@thatgalgrass) May 21, 2026

4.

77 million people voted for him, and still believe in him. 90 million people stayed home and let him win. So what do you want us to do with this commentary? https://t.co/BlMAtOvjri — William A Goldsborough (@WmAG_V) May 21, 2026

5.

When people look back on this period in history 50 years from now, they will be amazed that anyone actually believed and bought into this blatant con man and crook. https://t.co/hMgUXZ52fI — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) May 21, 2026

6.

First term Trump is the closest. But it’s still not close to the level of corruption in Trump 2.0 https://t.co/TSYEqjpOu5 — Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) May 21, 2026

7.

“All of this is insane. All of it is unethical, and much of it is illegal and impeachable — but our system was not designed to deal with a shamelessly self-dealing president…” https://t.co/qdHMYwiFSd — bill peduto (@billpeduto) May 21, 2026

8.

Finally we are seeing some proper headlines on the topic https://t.co/PYy8H0V8wZ — Katie Livingstone (@Katieonwarfare) May 22, 2026

9.

True, sure, but also a massive understatement. https://t.co/M3Y0AsHrmR — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) May 21, 2026

10.

Just breathtaking corruption, third world military dictatorship level of corruption. https://t.co/Czs0lFj4kA — Chris Sigurdson (@sigurdson_chris) May 22, 2026

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12.

Grifter In Chief https://t.co/GfeymKFRks — Jesse Mermell (@jessemermell) May 22, 2026

13.

At least he succeeded bigly at one thing. https://t.co/qz1m3ypNfx — Pop Takes (JLs Version) ❤️‍🔥 (@pop_takes_) May 22, 2026

14.

It is time to talk clearly. No more ambiguity. Our democracy demands it. Are you listening @nytimes & @washingtonpost? We need you to step up. No more citing “legal experts” for things that anyone can readily observe. No more “there were good people on both sides.” Please! https://t.co/9KWmdvIsmg — neil turkewitz (@neilturkewitz) May 22, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/RollingStone