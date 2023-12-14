Keir Starmer’s PMQs question about child homelessness sends a furious Rishi Sunak wildly viral

Politics

Rishi Sunak lost control of his temper, and his face, during an exchange with a very calm Keir Starmer during Wednesday’s PMQs.

Watch how Starmer lit the blue touch paper and retired.

Instead of saying I will get the Housing Minister this afternoon to find the family living in a van, and the little homeless boy Liam a home, Rishi Sunak has a screeching hissy fit. What an utterly heartless bastard.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/G33m3gSXtL — MrBounceBack.com (@Bounce_BackLoan) December 13, 2023

‘Is that really his Christmas message to Liam?’

A photographer caught another angle, which didn’t help Sunak’s case.

a "losing his cool" action shot from PMQs taken by the commons press team pic.twitter.com/5c4uT1baab — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) December 13, 2023

Labour’s comms team spotted an opportunity.

When you ask the Prime Minister about homeless children at Christmas pic.twitter.com/1N6q4uhhAH — Labour Press (@labourpress) December 13, 2023

The image of his angry ourtburst, unaccompanied by any kind of plan to help Liam or children like him, attracted disgust and mockery. Both can be found here.

1.

“I’ll get you, my pretty! And your little dog too!” pic.twitter.com/VfqLg2GRPo — Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 13, 2023

2.

Integrity, accountability and professionalism on every level… pic.twitter.com/oDRv9OjQos — ExiledOne (@Exiled_B) December 13, 2023

3.

Huge scenes at PMQs at Sunak coughs up a fur ball during his hissy fit. pic.twitter.com/pd5guf79EC — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) December 13, 2023

4.

'THEY'RE GENUINE GUCCI ACTUALLY' pic.twitter.com/z0Ism8gzx0 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) December 13, 2023

5.

6.

He’s going to regret this isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/Njy5y9q3PB — Prof Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) December 13, 2023

7.

8.

He totally lost it – No empathy for the homeless at Christmas either https://t.co/jUIuUs4zn6 — Angela Eagle DBE (@angelaeagle) December 13, 2023

9.