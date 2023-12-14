Politics

Keir Starmer’s PMQs question about child homelessness sends a furious Rishi Sunak wildly viral

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 14th, 2023

Rishi Sunak lost control of his temper, and his face, during an exchange with a very calm Keir Starmer during Wednesday’s PMQs.

Watch how Starmer lit the blue touch paper and retired.

‘Is that really his Christmas message to Liam?’

A photographer caught another angle, which didn’t help Sunak’s case.

Labour’s comms team spotted an opportunity.

The image of his angry ourtburst, unaccompanied by any kind of plan to help Liam or children like him, attracted disgust and mockery. Both can be found here.

