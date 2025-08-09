“My mom has been wearing this dress for years and no one noticed the pattern until now”

Pics funny

Over on Imgur, someone shared a picture of what looks like a fairly standard summer dress.



The heading of the photo, however, suggests that all is not as it seems.

“My mom has been wearing this summer dress for years and no one noticed the pattern until now….”

Let’s take a closer look.

Yes – hidden amongst the stylish oversized colourful blooms, the fabric is printed with silhouettes of women, who look very much like they could be naked.

We can’t decide whether the designer wanted to get one over an annoying boss or whether they just thought that’s what women want to wear these days. Perhaps it was a Friday-afternoon job or someone’s way of quitting – we’ll probably never know.

Sadly, neither do we know the end of the dress owner’s story. We hope she continued to wear it, but perhaps not for the vicarage garden party.

Source Imgur Image Imgur, Pexels