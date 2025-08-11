This UCLA student voiced explicit opinions about ICE and Donald Trump during her commencement speech, and not a single punch was pulled (NSFW)

Politics donald trump ice ucla

This past June, UCLA communications major, Jamie Han, spoke truth to power during her speech at the school’s graduation ceremony.

In this clip, originally shared by Jamie on Instagram, she didn’t mince words when it came to how she feels about the recent proliferation of ICE agents around the country. She had the same thoughts on America’s current Commander in Chief.

The best valedictorian speech ever… “Fuck ICE, and Fuck the Trump Administration…” pic.twitter.com/YBD8DTIIn0 — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) August 9, 2025

If you’re tired of a media world that continues to tiptoe around the hatred and violence of this current administration, Jamie Han’s words provide a breathe of fresh air. It’s about time someone called it for what it is. Plenty of people praised her for her bravery.

1.

She’s awesome. Dude in the back looks so proud of her for doing it too. — Rick (he/him) (@SlickRick00666) August 10, 2025

2.

This valedictorian’s fearless takedown of ICE’s cruel tactics and the Trump administration’s hypocrisy is a shining example of courage and moral clarity that inspires us all! — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 10, 2025

3.

Truth dropped like a mic and woke up a crowd. When courage speaks louder than fear, that’s the sound of a new generation refusing to stay silent. Keep shaking the system until it breaks. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) August 10, 2025

4.

This was posted some time ago. I loved it then, and I love it even more now. Let’s keep sharing and reposting this intelligent and articulate message from this woman; she has an incredibly bright future ahead of her. — Joe LaBelle (@RollingJoe77) August 10, 2025

5.

She has the right to feel that way, and to say it in America. — soulconnect (@soulconnect4) August 10, 2025

6.

That’s how you end a graduation speech — with truth, fire, and zero apologies.

One line, full courage, and a mic drop for the history books. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) August 10, 2025

7.

She got a bona-fide education..BRAVO young lady — SR72 (@SR72SistaSoulja) August 10, 2025

8.