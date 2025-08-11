Politics donald trump ice ucla

This UCLA student voiced explicit opinions about ICE and Donald Trump during her commencement speech, and not a single punch was pulled (NSFW)

Saul Hutson. Updated August 11th, 2025

This past June, UCLA communications major, Jamie Han, spoke truth to power during her speech at the school’s graduation ceremony.

In this clip, originally shared by Jamie on Instagram, she didn’t mince words when it came to how she feels about the recent proliferation of ICE agents around the country. She had the same thoughts on America’s current Commander in Chief.

If you’re tired of a media world that continues to tiptoe around the hatred and violence of this current administration, Jamie Han’s words provide a breathe of fresh air. It’s about time someone called it for what it is. Plenty of people praised her for her bravery.

