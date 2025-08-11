Politics donald trump maga merch

Donald Trump and his dictator guest had a good old laugh about merch for an illegal 2028 U.S. presidential run. The internet didn’t appreciate the joke

Saul Hutson. Updated August 11th, 2025

Run-of-the-mill Donald Trump merchandise is bad enough – the garish, primary color red, the awful font selections, the grammatically challenged phrasing. Yet somehow, he found a way to make it worse. Let’s tour his merch closet, shall we?

So yeah. It’s still tasteless. But it’s also brazenly promoting illegal political actions. Trump has now served two terms as president. He can’t run for a third. But with “2028” and “4 More Years” printed across his trademark hats, he’s clearly not concerned with following the letter of the law.

What makes it more concerning is how he’s having a laugh about all of this with Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan. Aliyev is currently serving an indefinite term after amending his country’s constitution to remove term limits for presidents during his second term. He’s been running his country since 2003.

Gulp.

The internet is not thrilled with any of this.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2