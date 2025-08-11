Donald Trump and his dictator guest had a good old laugh about merch for an illegal 2028 U.S. presidential run. The internet didn’t appreciate the joke

Politics donald trump maga merch

Run-of-the-mill Donald Trump merchandise is bad enough – the garish, primary color red, the awful font selections, the grammatically challenged phrasing. Yet somehow, he found a way to make it worse. Let’s tour his merch closet, shall we?

Trump shows off to the Azerbaijan dictator a section in the White House dedicated to Trump 2028 merch, as they discuss Trump unlawfully pursuing another term pic.twitter.com/nK8tQEACWI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 9, 2025

So yeah. It’s still tasteless. But it’s also brazenly promoting illegal political actions. Trump has now served two terms as president. He can’t run for a third. But with “2028” and “4 More Years” printed across his trademark hats, he’s clearly not concerned with following the letter of the law.

What makes it more concerning is how he’s having a laugh about all of this with Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan. Aliyev is currently serving an indefinite term after amending his country’s constitution to remove term limits for presidents during his second term. He’s been running his country since 2003.

Gulp.

The internet is not thrilled with any of this.

1.

No White House Visit is complete without a Visit to the White House Grift shop. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 9, 2025

2.

Trump pushing his petty Trump Trash 2028 merch to a dictator like it’s some damn trophy classic narcissistic garbage. It’s all “me, me, me” with this walking ego disaster, obsessed with glorifying himself while the country burns. Law, norms, dignity? None of that matters to this… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) August 9, 2025

3.

There isn’t enough Clorox in DC to disinfect the White House after we evict 47 once and for all. — DeepStateX ™️®️©️ (@shagsoprano1) August 9, 2025

4.

BREAKING: 79-year old man who is polling at 38% teases running for a constitutionally prohibited third term. — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) August 9, 2025

5.

Trump’s brazen display of “2028” merch to Azerbaijan’s president exposes his tyrannical lust for endless power, mocking the Constitution’s two-term limit like a would-be dictator drunk on delusion. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 9, 2025

6.

He’s just a fucking grifting shill. — Røckførd (@TheGarner) August 9, 2025

7.

It’s like Disney World where after the ride ends, you HAVE to walk through the gift shop in order to exit the ride. Such a scam! — Jen️ (@JenTusch) August 9, 2025

8.

It’s like when he was showing off the top secret documents he stole to his friends. Malignant narcissistic prick. — Stefan (@StefanK1117) August 9, 2025

9.

Grifting.

Every. Day. Of. The. Year. Not legislating.

Every. Day. Of. The. Year. Destroying America.

Every. Day. Of. The. Year. — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) August 9, 2025

10.