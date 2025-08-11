JD Vance pointed out that Epstein had many left-wing billionaire friends, so the internet buried him under logic and facts

Politics epstein files JD Vance

Saul Hutson. Updated August 11th, 2025

JD Vance can’t seem to outrun the Epstein files and their fallout. While his ruler and savior, Jesus J. Trump, has shouted down questions about the controversy and shut down reporters who dare bring it up anymore, Vance continues to try to talk his way out of releasing the names in the files.

In fact, Vance used to be one of the strongest voices pushing to release the names associated with Epstein.

That attitude took a mysterious u-turn once the Trump White House got a hold of those files. It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure that there might be some prominent right-wing names on that list. Maybe even the most prominent of the last decade.

So now we can all delight in watching Vance work up a sweat, talking in circles trying to deflect attention away from discovering who and what is in these files he so badly wanted to open as recently as a month ago.

JD is so mad at all of those left-wing billionaire friends of Epstein. They should all be in a lot of trouble. But only those left-wing billionaires. That’s all there is to see on the list. Nothing else. Keep it moving.

Hey, internet, any thoughts on this?

