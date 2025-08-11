JD Vance pointed out that Epstein had many left-wing billionaire friends, so the internet buried him under logic and facts

Politics epstein files JD Vance

JD Vance can’t seem to outrun the Epstein files and their fallout. While his ruler and savior, Jesus J. Trump, has shouted down questions about the controversy and shut down reporters who dare bring it up anymore, Vance continues to try to talk his way out of releasing the names in the files.

In fact, Vance used to be one of the strongest voices pushing to release the names associated with Epstein.

What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh… https://t.co/H8fGktWwmR — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 30, 2021

That attitude took a mysterious u-turn once the Trump White House got a hold of those files. It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure that there might be some prominent right-wing names on that list. Maybe even the most prominent of the last decade.

So now we can all delight in watching Vance work up a sweat, talking in circles trying to deflect attention away from discovering who and what is in these files he so badly wanted to open as recently as a month ago.

JD Vance: “We know that Jeffrey Epstein had a lot connections with left-wing politicians and left-wing billionaires … Democrat billionaires and Democrat political leaders went to Epstein island all the time. Who knows what they did.” pic.twitter.com/oxtGduWW3L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2025

JD is so mad at all of those left-wing billionaire friends of Epstein. They should all be in a lot of trouble. But only those left-wing billionaires. That’s all there is to see on the list. Nothing else. Keep it moving.

Hey, internet, any thoughts on this?

Ok, then release the files @JDVance if you have sooooo much dirt on Dems then it should be a problem, right? RIGHT?#ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles — Win the Era (@WinEraPolitics) August 10, 2025

If that’s true, why are Republicans so afraid of showing us the evidence? You think they’d be putting those files on blast. — Quad (@quadfl) August 10, 2025

Trump was a democrat billionaire back then, @JDVance — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 10, 2025

Maybe we should prosecute everyone involved regardless of political affiliation — K. (@IbaraEleven) August 10, 2025

Then what’s the holdup, JD? Release the damn files. — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) August 10, 2025

We don’t care which side you’re on; expose them all. But I can think of one billionaire politician who has a ton of photos with Epstein. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 10, 2025

There are literally hundreds of, if not thousands of photos….and who knows how many videos of trump hanging out with and partying with Epstein.

This new strategy/narrative is not going to work. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) August 10, 2025

8.