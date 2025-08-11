Who is the Ibiza Final Boss? The man behind the viral clubbing video has been found, and he’s everything you’d expect

Social Media funny TikTok

There is a new legend on the scene in the party island of Ibiza this summer. He has been dubbed the ‘Ibiza Final Boss’ and shot to viral fame due to his incredibly nonchalant dance moves and unusual haircut.

Club venue Zero Six West started the buzz after posting this video, searching for the man behind the sunnies.

The comments section had this to say about the boss’s fascinating trim.

Grumio finally got freedom from Marcus.

Bro was at barbers while ordering a pizza on phone. When he asked for mushroom on top Barber thought he was talking to him.

Short back and battle of Hastings please.

Ibiza at 11 bullying King John to sign the Magna Carta at 12.

Even brands have adopted the iconic look which propelled the boss to internet stardom.

The real Ibiza final boss pic.twitter.com/TFDWnxPhG0 — Currys (@currys) August 5, 2025

But all the haircut digs are water off a duck’s back for Newcastle native Jack Kay, who has fully embraced his new identity.

He now has over 56K followers on TikTok and 118K on Instagram, all of whom are encouraging him to cash in on his 15 minutes of fame.

It is hilarious that you’re famous overnight, what a time to be alive. Make the most of it bro, don’t waste it.

Bro, you’ve got one summer to make your money, then it’ll be over. Your 5 mins of fame will be gone. Make as much money as you possibly can now!

And it looks like he has listened. According to The Independent, Kay has been signed by a talent agency, Neon Management, who have clients appearing on Love Island and Gogglebox. They have confirmed that there is a tour in the works. I think we can expect a podcast next.

