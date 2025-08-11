Guns N’ Roses’ Paradise City has been getting a whole lotta puntastic rewrites on Bluesky. 17 nailed-on smash hits

Social Media puns

Over on Bluesky, they’ve been going pun mad after this joke format sprang up.

Take me down to the paradox city

where the grass is green and there is no city — ️‍⚧️ Alexandra Merideth Erin [she/her] (@alexandraerin.com) October 21, 2024 at 11:57 PM

In case you’re not familiar with their back catalogue, that’s a parody of the opening lines of Guns N’Roses’ Paradise City.

“Take me down to the Paradise City

Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty.”

Guns N’Roses probably aren’t the Bluesky pun types, but their lyrics certainly made a great jumping-off point for a lot of funny or punny (or both) posts. These 17 deserved a wider audience.

1.

Take me down to the parable city

Where the grass is green and in a funny way is a bit like life… [image or embed] — christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 11:17 AM

2.

Take me down to the parallel city

Where the grass is equidistant and never meets and the girls are equidistant and never meet [image or embed] — Darren Leathley (@dmleathley.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 11:19 AM

3.

Take me down to Tautology City, where the grass is grass and the city is city. — Shrub Dryad (@shrubdryad.bsky.social) October 22, 2024 at 3:16 AM

4.

Take me down to the Paradox City/

Where the grass is green/

And the grass isn't green — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley.bsky.social) August 6, 2025 at 9:37 AM

5.

6.

7.

Take me down to the paradise city where grass is green and public transportation is convenient, reliable, accessible, ubiquitous, and well-funded–also has protected bike lanes. [image or embed] — ScottsRobots (@scottsrobots.bsky.social) October 22, 2024 at 4:32 AM

8.

Take me down to the paradox city where the box contains both a live and dead kitty — Muntzert (@muntzert.bsky.social) October 22, 2024 at 11:31 AM

9.