‘What is the stupidest thing you’ve seen someone do that makes you question their basic life skills?’ – 21 people almost too dumb to function

We can all be a little bit silly now and again, making careless mistakes and ending up looking foolish. But, luckily, the vast majority of us make it through our day-to-day lives without doing anything too idiotic. On the other hand, there are a few people who are so lacking in cognitive ability that it’s a wonder they are still functioning.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after user LingonberryPossible6 asked this:

What is the stupidest (but harmless) thing you’ve seen someone do that makes you question their basic life skills? Saw a TikTok video of a guy who goes to car boot sales. A woman was selling a complete set of London 2012 50p coins (40 of them). She sold them for a fiver.

It’s painful even to read about it. And there were lots of other people who wanted to chip in with their own examples of the monumental stupidity they had witnessed.

1.

‘Had a lad work for us as a casual front of house member at weddings. Once asked him to set up welcome drinks reception with two of other staff. They polished the flutes and set up the cart whilst I asked him to get the lager from the store fridge, fill the big drinks buckets with ice and put the Budweiser in the buckets. 20 mins later he is no where to be seen. He was out the back with a bucket full of ice and, you guessed it, opening every bottle of lager and pouring it in the bucket. That kid was lightspeed thick.’

–GetYourRockCoat

2.

‘Had a puncture, so removed the wheel and popped it into the shed. Looked at it a few days later, realised it was no longer ‘flat’ (because, y’know, it’s doesn’t have 400kg of car on it) and put it back on the car.’

–Glittering_Copy8907

3.

‘I know someone who asked for help because they couldn’t lift the spare tyre out of the car because it was ‘so heavy’ – it was screwed down.’

–mostly_kittens

4.

‘Me a couple of weeks ago. I knew I had to get milk on the way to work one morning (just for me: I use blue milk, most of the office use alternative milks so I bring my own). I drove to the shop, parked up, got my milk, got back in the car… and drove home again. I was standing in the kitchen waiting for the kettle to boil with the feeling something wasn’t quite right when Mr Mad came into the kitchen and asked me why I wasn’t at work. I blame perimenopause: I can’t believe how dumb I am lately.’

–MadWifeUK

5.

‘At airport security, the security agent tells a lady she needs to put her perfumes into a clear, Ziploc bag. The lady obliged… by opening the bottles and pouring the contents directly into the bag. Best thing I’ve seen in an airport so far.’

–JennyW93

6.

‘I worked at a health centre once and when someone returned their urine sample they’d done it in the Ziploc bag and not in the little pot inside the Ziploc bag.’

–BrightPinkSea

7.

‘Last time I was at an airport, a guy took his shirt off to go through the security scanners. They had to tell him to put it back on, it was absolutely ridiculous. But hilarious.’

–jambounchained1882

8.

‘While on the ferry to France, we watched a man in a brand new Porsche trying to place his magnetic UK badge to his plastic bumper. He kept trying all over the same panel. My partner eventually showed him how it worked.’

–No_Pea-1

9.

‘At school (20 odd years ago) someone asked my friend where she got her hair cut. She looked confused, then circled her head with her hand and said ‘Around here?!”

–sporkofsage

10.

‘When I was doing work experience at the tender age of 16, I was tasked with making coffee for the office. Simple, right? Nope. I had to sneakily call my mum and ask the following question: ‘What’s the difference between black and white coffee?’. When the response was ‘Milk, you fucking idiot’. I knew I’d be living with that one for a long while. 15 years later, it still gets brought up every time I’m making a hot drink with mum. Great.’

–sotd1999

11.