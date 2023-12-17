‘What ruined your Christmas?’ 18 absolute turkeys

We’re grateful to u/bleachspot for asking this classic r/AskReddit question.

Having to hang out with my brother all day. I love the guy, but holy fuck he never shuts up. ddynnk

My sibling decided to eat both the roulades we had for dessert the night before, how does one human consume so much roulade?! KairiZero

My parents’ cat. My sister and I got my parents a tv for Christmas. They wanted to know what the giant package under the tree was so I told them it was a cat tree that had to be assembled.

I swear the cat heard and understood me. She watched as my parents unwrapped their gift and let out a sad meow when she saw what it was. She then angrily watched us set it up and was definitely in a mood the rest of the day.

OrangeTree81