‘What ruined your Christmas?’ 18 absolute turkeys
We’re grateful to u/bleachspot for asking this classic r/AskReddit question.
“What ruined your Christmas?”
We thought you’d enjoy seeing some of the lighter-hearted (if occasionally gross) ones. These 18 fit the bill.
1.
SanityJanity
Via Pixabay
2.
Having to hang out with my brother all day. I love the guy, but holy fuck he never shuts up.
ddynnk
3.
My sibling decided to eat both the roulades we had for dessert the night before, how does one human consume so much roulade?!
KairiZero
4.
My parents’ cat. My sister and I got my parents a tv for Christmas. They wanted to know what the giant package under the tree was so I told them it was a cat tree that had to be assembled.
I swear the cat heard and understood me. She watched as my parents unwrapped their gift and let out a sad meow when she saw what it was. She then angrily watched us set it up and was definitely in a mood the rest of the day.
OrangeTree81
5.
I knocked over the table, Dishes went flying, gravy EVERYWHERE and a potato flew out the window.
Professional_Top1015
6.
MajorMetal84
Via Pixabay
7.
Nana (85ish) went on for 2 whole days how her family must hate her cause she wasn’t invited to the group chat… On the f’ing group chat.
goblinbeast
8.
Gf promised to keep friend’s dogs for Christmas, so nice of her. Dogs pissed and shat all over the place. No presents were harmed though.
anilrobo
9.
No AC in our new house. It was 82 in Texas today and I had the oven on all day. It got up to 90 in the house.
JustASink