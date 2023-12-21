Joey Barton said he could score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps and was owned into next season

Sport

A certain type of person – okay then, a certain type of man wasn’t exactly overjoyed when England goalkeeper Mary Earps won the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

And when we say a certain type of person, we mean this type.

No offence to Ms Earps, but shouldn’t it have been given to someone who actually won something in 2023? https://t.co/0VtuzMyzgh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 19, 2023

And this type..

I’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps. Any day of the week. Twice on a fucking Sunday. #perspective — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 20, 2023

And while @HutchinsonDave had the very best response for Morgan …

… there was also no shortage of very funny and totally on-point responses to Joey Barton’s ‘100 out of 100’ boast. And these surely say it best.

Why not take the penalties, and if you lose, donate the money to charity? — Jamie Martin (@ImJamieMartin) December 20, 2023

You couldn’t score 100 out of 100 against an open goal. — MartinJames (@MartinJBuck) December 20, 2023

Every penalty missed is a grand to charity. Over comic relief or something like that — Charlie (@CharlieP2304) December 20, 2023

Luckily Sports Personality of the Year isn’t decided on penalties. Otherwise Germany would win it. https://t.co/eeXkmovNBz — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) December 20, 2023

I think you might be confusing her with Wyatt Earp who’s been dead for almost 100 years — Ivor Baddiel (@Ivorbaddiel) December 20, 2023

To conclude …

Didn’t realise Sports PERSONALITY of the year was decided by a game of slam. If this man was an ice cream he’d lick himself into oblivion the fucking dolt x pic.twitter.com/gW4xIKce2T — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) December 20, 2023

And finally, last word to this person who totally called it.

I heartily approve of Mary Earps winning BBC Sports Personality of the year, partly because she did the best televised “fuck off” of the year and partly because it will make Joey Barton and a load of Lonsdale-clad blokes with heads like thumbs very angry indeed — Fuck off (@Get_effed) December 19, 2023

