Sport

Joey Barton said he could score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps and was owned into next season

John Plunkett. Updated December 21st, 2023

A certain type of person – okay then, a certain type of man wasn’t exactly overjoyed when England goalkeeper Mary Earps won the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

And when we say a certain type of person, we mean this type.

And this type..

And while @HutchinsonDave had the very best response for Morgan …

… there was also no shortage of very funny and totally on-point responses to Joey Barton’s ‘100 out of 100’ boast. And these surely say it best.

To conclude …

And finally, last word to this person who totally called it.

