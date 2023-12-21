Philomena Cunk on the Last Supper went wildly viral in 2023 for no reason other than it was magnificent

Best Of

One of the joys of Reddit is that it occasionally sends old telly clips wildly viral for no apparent reason other than they are very, very funny.

And this was surely one of the best (and most viral).

It’s Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker’s fabulous creation Philomena Cunk and not only is it 33 seconds very well spent, you’ll be watching the rest of the series before you know it.

And it generated no end of love on Reddit. Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘The whole show is AT LEAST this funny. Painfully underrated.’

nerdonthecouch2 ‘After the first world war, a new kind of man was on the rise: the woman.’

amateurviking ‘I’m gonna say this sincerely and without an ounce of hyperbole: Cunk on Earth is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in my entire life, and I’ve been able to see things since the mid 1970s, so that’s a lot of seeing.’

DrRotwang “Columbo believed that if he sailed of the edge of the world, he would come back from the other side, like Pac-Man”

TrentSteel11 ‘Of course, this all occurred centuries before the release of Belgian techno anthem Pump up the Jam.’

singe725 ‘This recurring joke in the series was absolutely brilliant.’

Faethien

And finally …

‘I can’t wait to use “perspective the fuck out of it” in a conversation. 😂’

guancaste-king

Lots more Cunk here!

Source BBC iPlayer Reddit