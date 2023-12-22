Nigella posted the outtakes from her Christmas Special and it just made us love her even more

Entertainment

Forget Mariah. It just isn’t Christmas until we’ve seen Nigella Lawson creating a delicious feast in her beautiful yet somehow cosy kitchen, and as her Amsterdam Christmas Special landed on Thursday night, it’s tiii-iime!

Get your drinks and schnacks ready! Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas (that’s its official title – I haven’t decided to refer to myself by name as a matter of course) begins at 8 on @BBC1 and @BBCiPlayer. I won’t be live-tweeting, but will catch up with you all later! — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 21, 2023

People treated it like the event it truly is, sharing comments like these.

Lovely Nigella gives the lonely a boney. — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) December 21, 2023

Nigella making chicken biryani with her curlers in we've reached peak levels of camp pic.twitter.com/9cWPeq1aUZ — Sid (@HertsSid) December 21, 2023

.@Nigella_Lawson kicking off her Amsterdam Christmas special by making a cocktail called The Amsterdamage is the exact level of camp I was hoping for. 10/10, no notes. #NigellaChristmas — Jamie Tuohy (@JamieTuohy) December 21, 2023

Nigella continuing to be gloriously Nigella by having a vanity case especially for her licorice collection. pic.twitter.com/TICougACHY — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) December 21, 2023

If you missed the broadcast, you can catch up with it on iPlayer, but you don’t have to do that to see the bloopers, because Nigella posted them on Twitter/X.

Watch what went ‘wrong’.

Just so you know what my crew actually have to put up with, an outtakes reel! Merry Christmas, all! And thank you for watching xxx

pic.twitter.com/RLXJH5RxVq — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 21, 2023

It looks like they enjoy making the show as much as we enjoy watching it – but they also get to eat that food, so they’re the clear winners. The outtakes just made people love Queen Nigella even more.

1.

If you don't love Nigella then delete me. We can't be friends. https://t.co/c7T7mvA75L — This and Tatt (@thisandtatt) December 21, 2023

2.

Bloopers can be the highlight of working on any set. A comedy of live errors. https://t.co/JsCzSS2pxa — Sweena (@sweena) December 21, 2023

3.

It’s actually not a @Nigella_Lawson programme if we don’t have outtakes.

It’s tradition. https://t.co/iSZ2NZS8HA — John Bond (@johnbond75babe) December 21, 2023

4.

Nigella Christmas special is now an institution ✨ https://t.co/XogRtiaCux — Becs Williams (@Becsywecsy) December 21, 2023

5.

I love everything about Nigella–I'm a completist with her books. And this just makes me love her more! https://t.co/xQUlNbHS7o — Jennifer Holberg (@JenniferHolberg) December 21, 2023

6.

This is hilarious. Sometimes, we (the viewers) forget how much effort actually goes into making these shows, but it's heartwarming to see the team enjoying themselves so much. — Abdul M. Ismail (@AbdulMIsmail) December 21, 2023

7.

Ah refreshing to see you’re not perfect . We enjoyed the show tonight I’m going to try that cake. Merry Christmas to you and yours xx — Carolelesley (@Carolelesley1) December 21, 2023

8.

These are always my favourite bits! — Darren Maggs (@DarrenMaggs) December 21, 2023

9.

James Bucknall praised the content of the outtake clip.

Lovely to hear genuine laughter. Such a good tonic. — James Bucknall (@james_bucknall) December 21, 2023

Nigella’s response confirmed what we already suspected.

Thank you, James. It’s fostered by the atmosphere on set. I always feel that the genuine closeness of the crew and me, and the glee with which we work together, somehow shows on screen — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 22, 2023

It was also a Christmas episode that gave us this unforgettable TV moment.

Nigella Lawson saying 'Microwave' like this has made my Christmas already pic.twitter.com/ByXTDVIloq — Esti (@EtceteraWithEst) December 8, 2020

If you fancy giving the recipes a go, Nigella has you covered.

And you can get all the recipes from my Amsterdam Christmas Special on https://t.co/TNQuFZPtCD now! https://t.co/sywpoqJUtr pic.twitter.com/BUXm0OyGdo — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 21, 2023

