Entertainment

Nigella posted the outtakes from her Christmas Special and it just made us love her even more

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 22nd, 2023

Forget Mariah. It just isn’t Christmas until we’ve seen Nigella Lawson creating a delicious feast in her beautiful yet somehow cosy kitchen, and as her Amsterdam Christmas Special landed on Thursday night, it’s tiii-iime!

People treated it like the event it truly is, sharing comments like these.

If you missed the broadcast, you can catch up with it on iPlayer, but you don’t have to do that to see the bloopers, because Nigella posted them on Twitter/X.

Watch what went ‘wrong’.

It looks like they enjoy making the show as much as we enjoy watching it – but they also get to eat that food, so they’re the clear winners. The outtakes just made people love Queen Nigella even more.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

James Bucknall praised the content of the outtake clip.

Nigella’s response confirmed what we already suspected.

It was also a Christmas episode that gave us this unforgettable TV moment.

If you fancy giving the recipes a go, Nigella has you covered.

READ MORE

Nigella Lawson had the best response to this ‘demonic entity’ troll

Source Nigella Lawson Image Screengrab