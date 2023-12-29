Watch this cute toddler getting the hang of thumbs
When you’re only a toddler, everything’s new and tricky. This little footballer was caught on camera learning a new and important skill – and it’s just glorious.
He’s still getting the hang of the controls
byu/Dance_And_Sings infunny
The post, shared on r/funny by u/Dance_And_Sings hit the sweet spot for these Reddit users.
Kicking – check.
Double thumbs up – loading…loading…check.
Love_Hunteru
Figures out controls, unpause* back to pure joy. Love it.
MissyLuckyt
We just watched synapses make new connections.
karakara16
L2 + R2? No… L1 + R1… Got it, Yaaaa.
Direct-examination66
They call them fingers, but I’ve never seen them fing…. whoa there they go.
KeepItMovingFolks
Forget the hands. Really impressed with his precise kick. Good job kiddo!!
InitechSecurity
Adorable and hilarious.
Octowings13
The eureka moment.
hrinforms
Haaland is that you?
mayonaka_00
We agree with Baby_Lovet.
Cutest thing I’ve seen all day!
