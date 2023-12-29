Watch this cute toddler getting the hang of thumbs

Life

When you’re only a toddler, everything’s new and tricky. This little footballer was caught on camera learning a new and important skill – and it’s just glorious.

The post, shared on r/funny by u/Dance_And_Sings hit the sweet spot for these Reddit users.

Kicking – check. Double thumbs up – loading…loading…check.

Love_Hunteru

Figures out controls, unpause* back to pure joy. Love it.

MissyLuckyt

We just watched synapses make new connections.

karakara16

L2 + R2? No… L1 + R1… Got it, Yaaaa.

Direct-examination66

They call them fingers, but I’ve never seen them fing…. whoa there they go.

KeepItMovingFolks

Forget the hands. Really impressed with his precise kick. Good job kiddo!!

InitechSecurity

Adorable and hilarious.

Octowings13

The eureka moment.

hrinforms

Haaland is that you?

mayonaka_00

We agree with Baby_Lovet.

Cutest thing I’ve seen all day!

Source r/funny