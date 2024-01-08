Just when this eye-watering list of waxing instructions can’t get any more jaw-dropping, along comes the payoff

Life

We’ve been to the occasional beauty salon in our time but we’ve never been for a wax for reasons we don’t have time to go into here.

We’d always assumed it was a bit like going for a haircut, except without the bit where you show them a picture of what you’d like it to look like.

Except it turns out when you go for a wax they write things down (apologies if it’s just us who’s surprised). And in this particular case, they wrote these things down, sending it wildly viral on Reddit.

‘Ladies, are they always this, uh, descriptive when taking down waxing instructions?’ asked shadhead1981 who shared it (readers of an especially sensitive disposition, look away now).

And it wasn’t just us who got the fear. Here are our favourite funny (and enlightening) replies.

‘Lil Bush is your street name now. I don’t make the rules.’

Radiant_Programmer29 ‘I’ve never been waxed and this makes me scared to do it..description be like: ‘Full jungle clean up with with machete assistance needed. ‘Cleaned up half…gave up LOL.’

PineappleRalynn “Careful of the hemorrhoid it’s a bleeder.”

FromBrainMatter ‘You know, I complain about my job, but after seeing this, I think my job is actually not so bad.’

Snydles ‘Bring this receipt with you on dates.’

IProbablyPutItThereB ‘As someone in the biz… they have their settings wrong. We keep notes, but I have never printed them on a receipt. Don’t feel self-conscious, all we actually see is skin and hair and when we’re done, there’s no more hair where you don’t want hair if it’s done well.’

Justnopethenope ‘I used to be a massage therapist and you’d always get the people apologising for not being waxed or for coming straight from work and being slightly sweaty. I can honestly say in my 10 years in the industry only two people almost made me almost vomit one was a combination of things it was an outlier, the other was teen boy feet smell. ‘It helps me though not be conscious when I get waxed because I just go well I didn’t care. You literally are just breaking people down into the task at hand you’re never actually judging them as a whole.’

chooklyn5 ‘I’ve never gotten/looked at a receipt. Dear God! I wonder what notes they have on file for me?’

CaptBlackfoot ‘I saw your notes and they say “Stinkboat Captain”. ‘No clue what that means.

Source Reddit u/shadhead1981