Greg Davies’ story was already good but the look on Ryan Gosling’s face made it brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated January 19th, 2024

Greg Davies is back with another series of Taskmaster on Channel 4 and Ryan Gosling – specifically, the magnificent song he belted out in Barbie – has been winning all the awards.

So there’s surely no better excuse to enjoy this clip from back in the day of the pair of them having a whale of a time on BBC1’s The Graham Norton Show.

Davies’ story was already good but the look on Ryan Gosling’s face took it to a whole new level.

Absolute hero status, the pair of them.

And here are just a few of the comments it’s racked up on YouTube in the intervening years.

‘What a bloody story haha. Dying of laughter.’
@TrapMusicNow

‘I love the way Graham Norton sets his guests up and then sits back and allows them to be the star. Absolutely a master host.’
@p.j.b.9999

‘Whenever I’m having a day where All The Things have gone wrong, I tend to hear Greg in my head going, “AUGH NOT THIS! NOT THIS AS WELL!!” Instant mood lift. ‘
@NikkiDavis2767

‘I love that Ryan Gosling barely has time to compose himself before the next joke and round of giggles kicks in. ‘
@MichelleL98

‘There’s something really satisfying about watching Hollywood actors laughing at British comedians jokes.’
@lj7169

We’re with this person.

‘I am ashamed to admit I have watched this video 47 times.’
@JeronimoVisnovezky

Source YouTube