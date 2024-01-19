Greg Davies’ story was already good but the look on Ryan Gosling’s face made it brilliant
Greg Davies is back with another series of Taskmaster on Channel 4 and Ryan Gosling – specifically, the magnificent song he belted out in Barbie – has been winning all the awards.
So there’s surely no better excuse to enjoy this clip from back in the day of the pair of them having a whale of a time on BBC1’s The Graham Norton Show.
Davies’ story was already good but the look on Ryan Gosling’s face took it to a whole new level.
Absolute hero status, the pair of them.
And here are just a few of the comments it’s racked up on YouTube in the intervening years.
‘What a bloody story haha. Dying of laughter.’
@TrapMusicNow
‘I love the way Graham Norton sets his guests up and then sits back and allows them to be the star. Absolutely a master host.’
@p.j.b.9999
‘Whenever I’m having a day where All The Things have gone wrong, I tend to hear Greg in my head going, “AUGH NOT THIS! NOT THIS AS WELL!!” Instant mood lift. ‘
@NikkiDavis2767
‘I love that Ryan Gosling barely has time to compose himself before the next joke and round of giggles kicks in. ‘
@MichelleL98
‘There’s something really satisfying about watching Hollywood actors laughing at British comedians jokes.’
@lj7169
We’re with this person.
‘I am ashamed to admit I have watched this video 47 times.’
@JeronimoVisnovezky
Source YouTube