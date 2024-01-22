US

Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race might be his most popular move yet – 27 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 22nd, 2024

Just days after being unequivocably beaten into second place by Donald Trump and with Nikki Haley snapping at his high heels, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign to be the Republican candidate for the White House in November’s election.

Here’s his resignation speech. It takes a long time to say he’s dropping out and supporting Trump.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the “Churchill” quote wasn’t from Churchill at all.

Absolutely shocking news that DeSantis didn’t do his due diligence.

The controversial right-winger, as Governor of Florida, has been behind attacks on LGBTQ+ rights with his ‘Parental Rights in Education Act’, the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill.’, which triggered a feud with Disney – Florida’s largest employer.

He brought in a ban on abortions after the foetal heartbeat is detectable (around six weeks).

DeSantis’ endorsement of Donald Trump might come as a surprise to anyone who heard him say this, just last week.

Despite the fact that he didn’t stand a chance of gaining the nomination, his admission of that fact was greeted like this …

These are the best responses we’ve seen so far.

