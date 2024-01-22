Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race might be his most popular move yet – 27 top reactions

US

Just days after being unequivocably beaten into second place by Donald Trump and with Nikki Haley snapping at his high heels, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign to be the Republican candidate for the White House in November’s election.

Here’s his resignation speech. It takes a long time to say he’s dropping out and supporting Trump.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the “Churchill” quote wasn’t from Churchill at all.

Not Churchill. A Budweiser Advertisement from 1938. You're quoting a beer ad. https://t.co/WHDI5k0yeZ — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 21, 2024

Absolutely shocking news that DeSantis didn’t do his due diligence.

The controversial right-winger, as Governor of Florida, has been behind attacks on LGBTQ+ rights with his ‘Parental Rights in Education Act’, the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill.’, which triggered a feud with Disney – Florida’s largest employer.

Drag Brunches and Disney are alive, and the DeSantis campaign is Dead. Hallelujah! https://t.co/tugzEEbwi7 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 21, 2024

He brought in a ban on abortions after the foetal heartbeat is detectable (around six weeks).

I guess banning books, banning abortion and spewing hate, doesn't pay. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@slayer_agolf) January 21, 2024

DeSantis’ endorsement of Donald Trump might come as a surprise to anyone who heard him say this, just last week.

"You can be the most worthless Republican in America, but if you kiss the ring, he’ll say you’re wonderful." – Ron DeSantis, literally a week ago. pic.twitter.com/gOq3hBOzGw — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 21, 2024

Despite the fact that he didn’t stand a chance of gaining the nomination, his admission of that fact was greeted like this …

These are the best responses we’ve seen so far.

1.

"You belong in the Terrible Candidates Hall of Fame." -Mark Hamill https://t.co/tR6yOPW4Qv — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 21, 2024

2.

BREAKING: Moments after Ron DeSantis ended his presidential campaign, Disney announced the release of a new Pixar movie titled “LOL!” — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 21, 2024

3.

Ron DeSantis just kissed the ring.

https://t.co/NgUI3Mx7cy — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 21, 2024

4.

Now Ron DeSantis can go back to his true calling, ruining Florida. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 21, 2024

5.

Ron DeSantis should have to carry his presidential campaign to term or be forced to perish with it. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 21, 2024

6.

Who knew running against ‘Woke’ and Dr. Fauci wouldn’t resonate with voters in 2024. Seemed like a real winning plan. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 21, 2024

7.

Fire sale on all Ron DeSantis merch today! https://t.co/BAXE7PUSTP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 21, 2024

8.

Breaking: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will suspend his presidential campaign and endorse Donald Trump. Casey DeSantis will donate her vast selection of capes to aspiring Disney villains. pic.twitter.com/9IVlYGz6wX — Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) January 21, 2024

9.

10.

You come at the king, you best not miss https://t.co/mGBBI6eVJl pic.twitter.com/pVRnEvRzUk — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 21, 2024

11.

12.

Released to spend more time practising how to smile like a human being: pic.twitter.com/yK3iQgUcOT https://t.co/jJkqranZD7 — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) January 21, 2024

13.

There will be many columns and hours dedicated to dissecting why his campaign failed. It can be distilled to three words. “ He . was. terrible “. He tried to be a 2nd best trump candidate. And who needs that ? https://t.co/iu1DacliZp — emily m (@maitlis) January 21, 2024

14.