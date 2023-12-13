US

14 favourite reactions to whatever was going on with Ron DeSantis’s freaky boots

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 13th, 2023

We genuinely don’t care how tall Ron DeSantis is. He could be 3’2″ or 7’8″ and it wouldn’t make the slightest difference, if only he’d stop writing bigotry into law for the people of Florida.

It obviously bothers the Governor, if the rumours are true that he wears lifts – extreme lifts – in his cowboy boots.

After he appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher, a theory emerged.

DeSantis passed up the opportunity to prove the theory wrong.

While people haven’t really stopped talking about it, the issue came back with a vengeance when this happened.

It was far too tempting a target for people to resist.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

This is why it matters.

Which leads us to this …

Source @SILEN_PHOTO Image Screengrab