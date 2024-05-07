Celebrity actors

Friends, colleagues and fans react to the sad death of the wonderful actor Bernard Hill, aged 79

Poke Staff. Updated May 7th, 2024

On Saturday 5th May, the acclaimed Manchester-born actor Bernard Hill died at the age of 79 – coincidentally on the same day as the start of the second series of The Responder, in which he gave his last performance.

He was probably most well-known as the tragic Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdale‘s haunting yet funny TV series Boys From the Black Stuff, as well as King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but he enjoyed a successful screen career spanning 50 years.

By chance, his four Hobbit co-stars from the Lord of the Rings films were together in Liverpool for Comic Con when the sad news broke.

Heartfelt tributes filled Twitter/X, from friends, colleagues and fans alike – with many people being all three.

Several people shared this testimony to the understated brilliance of a Bernard Hill performance.

The creator of The Responder, Tony Schumacher, who revealed that Bernard was very happy to have been invited to work in Liverpool again, shared this farewell to a friend gone too soon.

We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

Bernard Hill, 1944 – 2024. R.I.P.

Image Via Les Dennis