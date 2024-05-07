Friends, colleagues and fans react to the sad death of the wonderful actor Bernard Hill, aged 79

Celebrity actors

On Saturday 5th May, the acclaimed Manchester-born actor Bernard Hill died at the age of 79 – coincidentally on the same day as the start of the second series of The Responder, in which he gave his last performance.

It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x#bernardhill pic.twitter.com/UPVDCo3ut8 — Barbara Dickson (@BarbaraDickson) May 5, 2024

He was probably most well-known as the tragic Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdale‘s haunting yet funny TV series Boys From the Black Stuff, as well as King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but he enjoyed a successful screen career spanning 50 years.

By chance, his four Hobbit co-stars from the Lord of the Rings films were together in Liverpool for Comic Con when the sad news broke.

The 4 Hobbits pay their respects to Bernard Hill at Liverpool Comic Con "He was intrepid, he gruff, he was irascible." – Sean Astin Echoing Sean's words, Billy Boyd, said: “We were watching the movies and I said to Dom, I don’t think anyone spoke Tolkien’s words as great as… pic.twitter.com/fNzOLpVh2o — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) May 5, 2024

Heartfelt tributes filled Twitter/X, from friends, colleagues and fans alike – with many people being all three.

I first saw Bernard Hill onstage at @LivEveryPlay and he blew me away. His performance as Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasedale’s masterpiece Boys From The Blackstuff was beyond brilliant. We have lost one of the true greats. RIP Sir. pic.twitter.com/1BLpIagvsZ — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) May 5, 2024

RIP #BernardHill Formidable to work with on Unforgotten S1 and was happy to indulge me with chats about Boys From The Blackstuff, Lord of the Rings and even Sergeant Bilko. Thoughts with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/lP7NbC9PtP — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) May 5, 2024

So long to our friend, our king, Bernard Hill. We will never forget you. “For he was a gentle heart and a great king and kept his oaths; and he rose out of the shadows to a last fair morning.” photo by Viggo pic.twitter.com/lxjepm5rUZ — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 5, 2024

Middle Earth was well deserved. But Yosser was all of us. x pic.twitter.com/k9slUFpDV2 — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 5, 2024

RIP Bernard Hill. What a career legacy he leaves? And what timing ? With new adaptation of TBFTBS currently at the Royal Court Liverpool. ❤️ — Michael Starke (@MichaelStarke57) May 5, 2024

Imagine becoming an actor and having Lord of the Rings, Boys from the Blackstuff, Titanic, Shirley Valentine, I Claudius and Wolf Hall on your resume to name but a few. Rest in Peace Bernard Hill. — James Benmore (@jhenrybenmore) May 5, 2024

I know you’re not supposed to take photos on set whilst filming but having just filmed a scene with him on #TheResponder this was just too good a moment not to capture….a penny for your thoughts Bernard Hill ?….what a lovely man and what an unbelievable actor ❤️ #RIPBernard pic.twitter.com/3H5W6Jfs6U — Adrian Hollands (@adiehollands3) May 5, 2024

Bernard Hill was the first ever actor to speak my dialogue, when he read an excerpt of a play I’d written aged 18 on the telly. I was over the moon as Boys from the Blackstuff was and remains one of my favourite dramas. His performance as Yosser was iconic. Rest well Sir x pic.twitter.com/YxoBKJLudr — Jonathan Harvey (@JOJEHARVEY) May 5, 2024

Arise, arise, Riders of Théoden! Fell deeds awake: fire and slaughter! Spear shall be shaken, shield be splintered, a sword-day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Rest in Peace Bernard Hill, our Théoden — J.R.R. Tolkien (@JRRTolkien) May 6, 2024

Had the pleasure sharing screen time with Bernard Hill on SUNSHINE written by Craig Cash and Phil Mealey after he obviously had devastated a much younger me as Yosser.

Another great, departed.

REST WELL BERNARD x — Dan Ryan (@_DanielRyan) May 5, 2024

‘Boys from the Blackstuff’ was massive in my early life. God love you, Bernard Hill. pic.twitter.com/Ksy3vqiSej — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 5, 2024

#RIP Bernard Hill: his Yosser Hughes was an Everyman for a scrapheap generation. Gizza job. I could do that. — Ian McMillan (@IMcMillan) May 5, 2024

It’s with huge sadness to hear of the death of Bernard Hill over the weekend. He was a truly great actor, creating so many memorable roles on stage and screen. From his early days at the Everyman in shows such as Willy Russell's John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert… [1/2] pic.twitter.com/PLPzd4YBTM — Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse theatres (@LivEveryPlay) May 7, 2024

To his television success as Yosser Hughes and films such as Titanic and Lord of the Rings.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time #RIPBernard

[2/2] Photo: Bernard Hill, 3rd from the right, as John Lennon — Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse theatres (@LivEveryPlay) May 7, 2024

Farewell Bernard Hill, your powerful unhinged performance in Boys From The Blackstuff stopped an entire nation in its tracks.

Never once have I strolled through Williamson Square and not thought of Yosser Hughes. pic.twitter.com/M2CcNU4b7u — Ian Prowse (@IanProwse) May 5, 2024

Rest in Peace Bernard Hill – the man responsible for most iconic scene in cinematic history. A sword-day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now, ride now, ride to Gondor! pic.twitter.com/eTWnAlJ6Sb — Nick Bell (@nickbellofbpl) May 5, 2024

We are saddened to hear of the passing of TITANIC actor Bernard Hill.

It was our pleasure to welcome Bernard to @TitanicBelfast last year alongside his Lord of the Rings co-stars. We would like to extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/vQYGsGM3vR — Titanic Belfast (@TitanicBelfast) May 6, 2024

I had a couple of scenes with Bernard Hill in True Crime. A gent, of course. Also funny, smart and flawless at the job. RIP, sir. pic.twitter.com/uQhQj8NUzJ — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 5, 2024

I can’t believe that Bernard Hill has left us. The one and only TV time we met was on a studio sofa – in make-up he said to me “I’m a Sagittarian got any tips?” he then smiled and winked and we both burst out laughing. My fave rôle was his ambitious Duke of Norfolk in Wolf Hall. pic.twitter.com/Q55Ob6legU — Russell Grant (@THERussellGrant) May 6, 2024

Several people shared this testimony to the understated brilliance of a Bernard Hill performance.

A short clip from the Titanic director's commentary in which James Cameron talks about the quiet brilliance of Bernard Hill. pic.twitter.com/7GsXD18rXP — Gareth Green (@ImperialMince) May 5, 2024

The creator of The Responder, Tony Schumacher, who revealed that Bernard was very happy to have been invited to work in Liverpool again, shared this farewell to a friend gone too soon.

Bernard Hill was one of the reasons I'm doing the job that I do, so to bring him back to Liverpool, and to witness his incredible talent was such a privilege.

He was an thoughtful and gentle man, and we became such good friends. I'll miss his calls and texts so much. #RIP — Tony Schumacher (@tonyshoey) May 5, 2024

We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

Bernard Hill, 1944 – 2024. R.I.P.

Image Via Les Dennis