The Met Gala sent this hilarious Emily Blunt commentary viral again and it’s a proper work of art
It was Met Gala time again as if you didn’t notice, where there was no shortage of outfits going viral (and Kathy Burke’s take on Rita Ora the absolute winner).
And we mention it again because it sent this fabulous commentary on Emily Blunt from a few years back – an internal (and occasionally external) monologue which was just wonderful.
thinking about this pic.twitter.com/PS90QlyRsC
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 6, 2024
Source @PopCulture2000s