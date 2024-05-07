Animals birds

‘An early call, but this will be the best thing you watch today’ (wait for it!)

Poke Staff. Updated May 7th, 2024

At the risk of sticking our neck out, we reckon next time we go to the zoo there will be at least one person attempting to do this.

It’s a video of an ostrich posted by @buckwild_dancing over on TikTok. But it’s no ordinary ostrich video, as will rapidly become apparent …

@buckwild_dancing You cant take me anywhere always just clowning around, now just with my big bird friends hahaha go give BENDA RANCH a follow on the instrsgram they’re the best! #fypage #livingmybestlife #goofingaround #ostrich #doyourdance ♬ Rockin' Robin – Bobby Day

The clip went viral after it was shared by @eveforamerica on Twitter …

… and it prompted lots of funny comments. These people said it best.

Source @buckwild_dancing