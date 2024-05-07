‘An early call, but this will be the best thing you watch today’ (wait for it!)

Animals birds

At the risk of sticking our neck out, we reckon next time we go to the zoo there will be at least one person attempting to do this.

It’s a video of an ostrich posted by @buckwild_dancing over on TikTok. But it’s no ordinary ostrich video, as will rapidly become apparent …

The clip went viral after it was shared by @eveforamerica on Twitter …

It’s early to make the call, but I’m making it. This will be the best thing you watch today. I LOVE THIS. pic.twitter.com/YOwwJQTnsM — eve (@eveforamerica) May 6, 2024

… and it prompted lots of funny comments. These people said it best.

cute until he finds out it's the mating ritual. — Susan Andersen (@SusanAn83221007) May 6, 2024

Aw I wanna dance with the long necked murder goose https://t.co/PopzapxYYb — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) May 6, 2024

Absolutely love it! That’s exactly the dance I used to woo my wife…. — shannon (@Draven1755) May 6, 2024

Am I the only one that was hoping the crescendo would be the bird head butting the guy? https://t.co/ZMvvqZu3ng — Coach Matt (@CoachMattJohns1) May 6, 2024

Source @buckwild_dancing