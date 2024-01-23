Watch the moment this little penguin’s soul leaves its body
We’re very grateful to Science girl for sharing this clip of a penguin rushing in where angels fear to tread. Penguin angels, at least.
The exact moment the penguin realised…
pic.twitter.com/tQgKwTlZsx
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 17, 2024
“Was that the takeaway I ordered?”
Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions.
1.
That penguin went… pic.twitter.com/W6hcYU2RPa
— Chris & Ola (@ChrisandOla) January 17, 2024
2.
His mind just went: Hooooooolyyyy shiiiit!!!!
— Daniel (@DingBatDaniel) January 17, 2024
3.
17yr old drunk me getting in at 2am to find my dad still up watching tv https://t.co/MZtNIAKtAH
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 17, 2024
4.
that penguin sure as hell hit the button https://t.co/GgTAXIv8CV pic.twitter.com/h57IbPStys
— Wendy Hogarth ✰⁵ (@WendyHogarth) January 17, 2024
5.
I had a stoat do that yesterday, when I was sitting by a gorse bush… https://t.co/Orxa8hqO2X pic.twitter.com/Xfw6f1pyBW
— Viv Keene (@viv_keene) January 17, 2024
6.
Tom and Jerry ass penguin https://t.co/v8WuYnX06N
— woah (@woahaydrian) January 17, 2024
7.
Exit stage left. https://t.co/zlG8P6KjQK
— Sam Peckinpah’s Angry Ghost (@peckinpah_s) January 17, 2024
8.
The way it just skedaddled so cute https://t.co/FHXq42RBem
— Savia (artist) (@saviaivas) January 17, 2024
9.
The Lee Anderson rebellion in full.#C4News https://t.co/xbqtslp997
— Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) January 17, 2024
Penguins really aren’t afraid to change their minds in a hurry.
Watch how this little penguin jumps back to the boat ?!
Someone press Ctrl + z
That was so cold, why nobody tells me ?! pic.twitter.com/cNsuF3DWW4
— Spellbinding Odyssey (@SpellOdyssey) January 17, 2024
