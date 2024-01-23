Watch the moment this little penguin’s soul leaves its body

Animals

We’re very grateful to Science girl for sharing this clip of a penguin rushing in where angels fear to tread. Penguin angels, at least.

The exact moment the penguin realised…

pic.twitter.com/tQgKwTlZsx — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 17, 2024

“Was that the takeaway I ordered?”

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions.

1.

2.

His mind just went: Hooooooolyyyy shiiiit!!!! — Daniel (@DingBatDaniel) January 17, 2024

3.

17yr old drunk me getting in at 2am to find my dad still up watching tv https://t.co/MZtNIAKtAH — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 17, 2024

4.

that penguin sure as hell hit the button https://t.co/GgTAXIv8CV pic.twitter.com/h57IbPStys — Wendy Hogarth ✰⁵ (@WendyHogarth) January 17, 2024

5.

I had a stoat do that yesterday, when I was sitting by a gorse bush… https://t.co/Orxa8hqO2X pic.twitter.com/Xfw6f1pyBW — Viv Keene (@viv_keene) January 17, 2024

6.

Tom and Jerry ass penguin https://t.co/v8WuYnX06N — woah (@woahaydrian) January 17, 2024

7.

Exit stage left. https://t.co/zlG8P6KjQK — Sam Peckinpah’s Angry Ghost (@peckinpah_s) January 17, 2024

8.

The way it just skedaddled so cute https://t.co/FHXq42RBem — Savia (artist)‍ (@saviaivas) January 17, 2024

9.

Penguins really aren’t afraid to change their minds in a hurry.

Watch how this little penguin jumps back to the boat ?! Someone press Ctrl + z That was so cold, why nobody tells me ?! pic.twitter.com/cNsuF3DWW4 — Spellbinding Odyssey (@SpellOdyssey) January 17, 2024

Source Science girl Image Screengrab