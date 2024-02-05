Celebrity

This day in the life of Gregg Wallace is a hilarious Michelin-starred treat and deserves to be devoured again and again

Poke Staff. Updated February 5th, 2024

To the world of Gregg Wallace now, where the Masterchef judge shared with the Daily Telegraph what he gets up to on a normal Saturday.

And when we say it’s a hilarious Michelin-starred treat we are really not messing around.

It went viral after it was shared by

You’ll have to zoom in to enjoy it in full, but here are just a few of our favourite bits to give you a taster.

10.30am

3pm

8pm

And if Alan Partridge sprang to mind at some point (basically, every point) then you weren’t alone. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

And if that’s stimulated your appetite, you can find the whole article over on the Telegraph here.

To conclude …

Source @edcumming Daily Telegraph