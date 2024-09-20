25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and round these parts that means two things …chippy dinner and Tweets of the Week. We’re not sharing our dinner, but we’d love you to read these 25 things that made us laugh on Twitter/X in the past seven days.

1.

UK theatres will be like "it's Shakespeare reimagined" and it'll just be Macbeth or Julius Caesar but everyone wears leather — Rebecca (@rebeccawwrites) September 13, 2024

2.

*takes whole fish and lightsaber back out of boob-shaped toilet* pic.twitter.com/A6iWIVTS0M — Flups (@TheRealFlups) September 15, 2024

3.

Rarely seen phenomenon in nature when British people join a queue that accidentally forms a circle. They will stay in that queue, gradually shuffling forwards, until they eventually die unless an intervention is made. pic.twitter.com/mjFuOHAyxw — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 14, 2024

4.

Nailed it pic.twitter.com/308nKHwL6m — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) September 15, 2024

5.

Everyone knows Jimi Hendrix played the guitar with his teeth. What they don't know is that he also ate his curries with a plectrum — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) September 15, 2024

6.

Imagine being that hungry pic.twitter.com/DbJs8YwP3a — Chris Smyth (@merrychrissmyth) September 14, 2024

7.

The woman opposite me is dissatisfied with the catering on this train and has just said to the trolley man 'I'm going to write an article about this'. No disrespect to journalists but have you ever heard a less frightening threat. — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) September 15, 2024

8.

9.

I act pretty tough for someone who lives in constant fear of ceiling fan blade flying off — Midge (@mxmclain) September 15, 2024

10.

I did it I finished a lip balm didn’t lose it, didn’t leave it this is a very large deal for me please clap pic.twitter.com/q8MfE5pmZX — Niamh Walsh (@NiamhAWalsh) September 15, 2024

11.

Accidentally used men’s shampoo and now I have a comment for everything — Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) September 16, 2024

12.