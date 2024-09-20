Videos james o'brien nigel farage takedowns

James O’Brien’s magnificent takedown of Nigel Farage is even better when you know Farage was in the same room

John Plunkett. Updated September 20th, 2024

There’s still a few months to go until the end of the year (thank goodness for that) but we surely won’t hear a more blistering or enjoyable takedown than James O’Brien’s demolition of Nigel Farage on LBC.

Farage – who’s got a bit of history with O’Brien, obviously – was in the studio talking to Nick Ferrari when he called O’Brien a ‘moron’ and was gobsmackingly (but perhaps not surprisingly) not challenged one iota by the LBC breakfast presenter.

But never mind because O’Brien more than made up for it when Ferrari handed over to him at the top of the hour, and it was simply the best 30 seconds of radio we have heard for a long time (maybe ever?).

The cold fury in his voice, just about keeping a lid on it. Spectacular.

That’s definitely up there with DLT’s on-air resignation in our all time favourite radio moments (one for younger readers there) and Chris Evans Brussels Sprouts gag.

Someone had a minor conspiracy theory to share …

But fear not, people.

James O’Brien has had some good (record-breaking) audience figures in the past, but surely no programme will be listened to more than this.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage may have lied about being advised not to hold in-person surgeries in Clacton for security reasons, and we’re shocked! Shocked, we tell you!

Source @LBC