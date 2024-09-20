James O’Brien’s magnificent takedown of Nigel Farage is even better when you know Farage was in the same room

Videos james o'brien nigel farage takedowns

There’s still a few months to go until the end of the year (thank goodness for that) but we surely won’t hear a more blistering or enjoyable takedown than James O’Brien’s demolition of Nigel Farage on LBC.

Farage – who’s got a bit of history with O’Brien, obviously – was in the studio talking to Nick Ferrari when he called O’Brien a ‘moron’ and was gobsmackingly (but perhaps not surprisingly) not challenged one iota by the LBC breakfast presenter.

WTAF – the irony of Nigel Farage on Nick Ferrari’s morning LBC show, calling @mrjamesob a moron, and accusing him of spreading “hatred” and “lies” #jamesobrien pic.twitter.com/4J1OUmDOBe — Pete Edwards (@MrPeteEdwards) September 19, 2024

But never mind because O’Brien more than made up for it when Ferrari handed over to him at the top of the hour, and it was simply the best 30 seconds of radio we have heard for a long time (maybe ever?).

It’s rare that James O’Brien and Nigel Farage are in the same room. So when the Reform UK leader was leaving the LBC studios after his phone-in with Nick Ferrari, @mrjamesob delivered a one-of-a-kind handover. pic.twitter.com/owIDJUce9q — LBC (@LBC) September 19, 2024

The cold fury in his voice, just about keeping a lid on it. Spectacular.

James O’Brien delivered this epic scathing monologue whilst FARAGE WAS IN THE ROOM. Fucking legendary.pic.twitter.com/KxMsoFEGZv — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 19, 2024

This is beautiful. Farage had just finished spouting his lies and James started his show by reminding everyone of what that smooth snake oil salesman has done in the past. https://t.co/hIUgA6ljbJ — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) September 19, 2024

Just your normal studio handover. Like a throw to the weather really … except …. https://t.co/EE2Gi9Zhad — emily m (@maitlis) September 19, 2024

What a handover. After 30 minutes of Farage being Farage on LBC, @mrjamesob opens with a blistering reality check. pic.twitter.com/WzJLJ5Isgo — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 19, 2024

Listening to just how much @mrjamesob has rattled Farage on @LBC is absolutely hilarious. — Jack Griffiths (@J_M_Griffiths) September 19, 2024

If I recall correctly, LBC is broadcast throughout the building so even if Farage left the studio, he’d be hearing that monologue as he left. https://t.co/K7Nn4iG9ut — Stephen (Стівен Ральф) #SlavaUkraini (@TheStephenRalph) September 20, 2024

That’s definitely up there with DLT’s on-air resignation in our all time favourite radio moments (one for younger readers there) and Chris Evans Brussels Sprouts gag.

Someone had a minor conspiracy theory to share …

Disappointing (wild understatement ) that this handover has been cut from the catchup version on the LBC Player. Someone at LBC Towers doesn’t want us to listen to this gem . @mrjamesob https://t.co/gCGoJ0ufxf — Catherine M Ginn 3.5% (@catherinemginn) September 20, 2024

But fear not, people.

The handover’s never in the catch-up version. It’s on the podcast though. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) September 20, 2024

James O’Brien has had some good (record-breaking) audience figures in the past, but surely no programme will be listened to more than this.

